By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s no secret just how much Argentina loves Lionel Messi. After all, Messi is arguably the the greatest footballer of all time. This is so given his prolonged stretch of elite play for both club and country. For years, he has terrorized the opposition with his quick feet, pinpoint passing, and clinical finishing, claiming countless of accolades in the process. And recently, Messi finally achieved the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet: a World Cup victory.

Thus, it’s no surprise that the officials of the Central Bank in Argentina are pondering how to celebrate Lionel Messi and Argentina’s historic World Cup triumph. In fact, one of the options they’re considering is putting Messi’s face on Argentina’s 1000-peso bill.

According to Vanguard, Argentine officials want to show Messi in a bill where the number “10” is prominent. The words “La Scaloneta” would be written on the back of the banknote to honor the World Cup winning team.

It was only in May when a new batch of 1000-peso bills were announced for circulation in six months (November). José Francisco de San Martín is the prominent historic figure on these new bills. Would Argentina propose a new design with Lionel Messi’s face on it for their banknotes mere months after pushing through with a new design?

Alas, the original reports stated that the officials’ proposal was made “jokingly”. However, some directors of the Central Bank believe that a Messi-based banknote design would reinvigorate their collective nationalistic spirit. Thus, this may be a more realistic possibility, given Argentina’s riveting triumph in the 2022 World Cup Final against France.