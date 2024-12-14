The Detroit Lions have been decimated by injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Thankfully, Detroit is starting to get healthier. But in the meantime, they had to sign some players to plug and play while their regulars were recovering. One player the Lions signed was veteran defender Jamal Adams, who made his debut last week against the Green Bay Packers.

Adams played eight snaps for Detroit after signing with the team. He had one tackle and helped create pressure during his first snap of the contest. That play ended with Za'Darius Smith sacking Jordan Love. The Lions went on to win 34-31 to move to 12-1 on the 2024 season.

Detroit has another huge matchup on the ledger against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Before that, Adams took time to reflect on his journey back to the field. And he revealed a phone call he had with former Detroit star Quandre Diggs. Adams and Diggs played together with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans this season.

“I reached out to him like, ‘Man, I’m going to the Lions!' He thought it was a hell of an experience, and a hell of an opportunity for me, and said there’s nothing but great people around here,” Adams said, via 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield. “And I was like, ‘Man, I wish you could experience it with me.' He was The Guy here, you know what I mean? He grew up here, he was drafted here and he deserves to be around a winning culture, for sure. But he’s definitely excited for me, man.”

Jamal Adams feels at home with the Lions

Jamal Adams had a bit of a slip of the tongue after the Packers game. He mentioned a huge start to the season against Green Bay before correcting himself. Perhaps it's understandable for Adams to feel as if this is the beginning of a new season for him. He last played in the NFL on September 30 with the Titans, according to ESPN. The Titans released him in mid-October after he requested his release.

Adams acknowledged that things did not work with the Titans. Having not played for over two months, he had a chance to prepare himself in case a team came calling. Now, he has a chance to contend for a Super Bowl with the best team in the NFC. And he believes this is the place he's meant to be at this point in time.

“It felt like being back around winning football again,” he said of his debut against Green Bay via Burchfield. “Like, playoff atmosphere. The energy just felt like, I’m supposed to be here, man. I’m supposed to be a part of this.”

Adams figures to play a larger role on Sunday against the Bills. A win over Buffalo would see Detroit break their single-season franchise wins record. And it would bring them one step closer to clinching the top seed in the NFC. It's certainly a must-watch game for anyone tuning into the action on Sunday.