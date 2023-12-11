As any good leader would, Mack put part of the blame on himself, but the 10-year NFL veteran has been the Chargers' best player this season.

There were plenty of frustrating comments coming from the locker room following the latest disappointing loss in what has been a disaster of a season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a game in which they lost quarterback Justin Herbert potentially for the season with a fractured finger, the Chargers' defense allowed eight third-down conversions in a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Following the loss, Chargers linebacker and former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack talked about the downfall of a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

“You see the older guys trying to push and show with our actions that we want this,” Mack said, via the LA Times. “But everybody’s got to want it. Everybody’s got to put the work in. Everybody has to know what to expect on Sundays.

“It’s just about understanding the opportunity that we have. … I don’t feel like we’re taking full advantage of it. … It’s everybody, myself included.”

As any good leader would, Mack put part of the blame on himself, but the 10-year NFL veteran has been the Chargers' best player this season. He leads the league with 15 sacks and five forced fumbles, playing over 80 percent of defensive snaps over the last five games.

The Chargers are 1-4 during that stretch, the lone win being a 6-0 thriller of a victory against the New England Patriots in Week 13. Though the Chargers rank 28th in total defense, LA's offense has been the problem over the last three weeks.

The Chargers scored 23 points over their last three games, scoring two touchdowns in the process. It's hard to see those numbers improving if Herbert is done for the season, which puts LA in a precarious spot as it clings to its playoff hopes with a 5-8 record.