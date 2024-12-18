Week 15 was catastrophic for the Detroit Lions, as they suffered a crushing 48-42 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, while also losing four different players to long-term injuries. Running back David Montgomery was among that crowd, as he suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to hold him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Montgomery has played a key role on offense for the Lions all season long, so losing him for the remainder of the season is a huge blow for the team. However, Detroit hasn't placed Montgomery on injured reserve just yet, and according to head coach Dan Campbell, it's because Montgomery is getting a third opinion on his knee in hopes of receiving some good news.

“Lions RB David Montgomery is getting a third opinion on his injured knee which is why the Lions haven't placed him on IR yet, per Dan Campbell,” Tim Twentyman shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Could David Montgomery end up returning to the Lions this season?

Considering how the immediate expectation was that Montgomery's season was over, it would be a shocking turn of events if the talented running back could find a way to return this year. The Lions likely aren't expecting to get the news they want to hear, but they are being incredibly thorough when it comes to making sure they have exhausted all possible options before ending his season.

If Montgomery cannot return this season, Jahmyr Gibbs will hold down the fort at running back, while Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki will serve as depth behind him. Detroit would love to get some good injury news for once, and all eyes will be on Montgomery to see if he gets some good news from this third opinion on his knee.