The Denver Broncos have quite a bit of work to do this offseason. After a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, the Broncos have been hard at work to fix the mistakes that plagued their latest campaign. The first big move has already been made in that they have hired Sean Payton to come in to be their new head coach, although even that came with a huge price tag for Denver.

Getting a new coach is nice, but improving this roster is going to be the biggest task for the Broncos this offseason. They don’t exactly have a lot to work with, particularly when it comes to future assets, but they should have some money to spend in an effort to bring in some new players in free agency.

Of course, signing players is a big thing the Broncos must do this offseason, but potentially letting go of players is just as important. With that in mind, let’s take a look at one surprise cut candidate on the Broncos roster, and see why releasing him would make so much sense for Denver this offseason.

Broncos surprise roster cut: Graham Glasgow

Releasing one of the team’s starting offensive lineman may seem like a risky decision, but there are several big reasons why it’s time to move on from Graham Glasgow. Glasgow played in all 17 of the Broncos games last season, but he briefly lost his spot in the starting lineup before being used out of necessity for the remainder of the season from Week 10 on.

It goes without saying that Denver’s offensive line was not good last season, as Russell Wilson was sacked 55 times, which was the most in the league. Glasgow isn’t solely at fault, but it’s clear that it’s time for the Broncos to find an upgrade from him. Let’s take a closer look at why that’s the case.

While Glasgow was consistent enough to play in 17 games, he wasn’t particularly good for the Broncos. Again, he lost his starting job, and even when he played, he didn’t do much to hold up in pass protection for Wilson. There are better options than Glasgow in free agency this offseason for the team to replace him with.

Releasing Glasgow also makes a lot of sense from a financial perspective, which is the primary reason that this move makes sense. Glasgow is currently in the final year of a four year, $44 million contract with the Broncos. Glasgow’s base salary in 2023 will jump from $3.1 million to $9,4 million, which isn’t really a figure the Broncos should be selling out for a below average guard who’s going to be 31 next season.

The good news is that by releasing Glasgow, the Broncos would save a whopping $11 million in cap space, which would allow them to go out and sign a replacement who is worth that amount of money. There’s also no difference between releasing and trading Glasgow in terms of the salary cap, which makes releasing Glasgow even more of an even decision for the Broncos.

$11 million in cap space is an awful lot, and you can do quite a few things with that in free agency. With that type of money, the Broncos could go out and pursue one of the top offensive lineman available, such as Orlando Brown Jr. or Mike McGlinchy, in an effort to keep Wilson standing upright in the pocket more next season.

But it’s abundantly clear that paying Glasgow the money he is set to get in 2023 just simply isn’t worth it. He did not play well in 2022, and they can save a fortune on the salary cap if they release him. There aren’t many reasons that can be thought of when it comes to keeping Glasgow around, and while it may be a bit surprising at first, it’s clear this is the right call for Denver.