Lisa: Definitive Edition will bundle together the most gruesome and sadistic RPG of all time: Lisa: The Painful, and its standalone sequel, Lisa: The Joyful, into one cohesive bundle that gives players the complete experience. Here are all of the details you need to know about Lisa: Definitive Edition, including its release date, gameplay, story, platforms, trailers, and other details.

Lisa: Definitive Edition Release Date: July 18, 2023

Lisa: Definitive Edition is coming out on PC through Steam, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and the PS5. It is developed by Dingaling Productions and published by Serenity Forge.

Gameplay

Lisa: Definitive Edition is a side-scrolling turn-based strategy with a deeply disturbing narrative with an equally unhinged combat system. Definitive Edition collects two games: Lisa: The Painful and its standalone sequel, Lisa: The Joyful. In these games, players get to explore a dark and loathsome post-apocalyptic version of Earth where all the women are gone, and all men live in a wasteland called Olathe. In this game, players will have to live with extreme consequences based on their actions, make very tough decisions that actually affect their moment-to-moment gameplay, and go through horrendous trials that could even lead to failure or worse, death.

Story

In Lisa: The Painful, players take control of Brad, a man who, for what it’s worth, only wants what’s best for this small girl he’s adopted: Buddy. As Brad, players will have to make very painful decisions and will be asked to question themselves where their priorities, values, and morales lie. Making sacrifices is a normal occurrence in this game, and players will make many, having to live with the consequences of their actions for the rest of the game.

Lisa: The Joyful continues and, in a way, concludes the story of The Painful. Now playing as Buddy, players are on a quest to punish the world for how it has treated her. This standalone DLC explores more of Olathe, its backstories, the people and factions that dwell in it, and the monsters and men that are in power. In a world that is out to get you, there is one simple goal in Buddy’s mind: GET IT BACK.

Upgrades

As a definitive edition of two RPG masterpieces, Lisa: Definitive Edition has the following key features that add value to the originals:

High-definition graphics and pixel-perfect intelligence scaling.

120 frames per second mode for PC and current-gen consoles.

Brand-new campfire conversations, allowing you to mourn the deaths of party members even more.

New enemy and boss fights.

New quests featuring never before seen battles and dialogue.

Brand-new stories with multiple endings.

Updated battle systems introducing new “Warlord Skills,” updated timed attacks and user interface overhaul.

New border art overlays for wide-screen viewing.

A new music player to listen to your favorite tracks and over 20 new Definitive Edition-exclusive songs.

Painless (easy) mode for players looking for an easier time.

Controller features utilizing Switch HD Rumble, PlayStation DualSense haptics, light bar, adaptive triggers and DualShock.

Four DualSense speaker audio.

12 new localized languages.

And even more secrets to explore.

Based on this list, even those who have already finished the tragic story have something to come back to, regardless of which platform they wish to play the game on.

