Here is a list of people who are now permanently banned from attending the prestigious award show The Game Awards.

The Game Awards (TGA) is one of the most prestigious gaming events to happen every year. This celebration of gaming is the culmination of a year's worth of games and a way to promote and give back to the games that helped us get through the year. However, as with most events, some people are not allowed to attend the show, for one reason or another. In this article, we will list down all of the people who are banned from attending any of The Game Awards.

List Of People Banned From Attending The Game Awards

This is the most comprehensive list of the people who are temporarily or permanently banned from attending The Game Awards for one reason or another. We will also list down what it is that they did to receive such a ban.

1. Matan Even a.k.a. The Bill Clinton Kid

Matan Even rose to notoriety when he walked on stage alongside the developers of Elden Ring during last year's TGA. After the developers said their thanks, Even stepped forward to the microphone and said the following words:

I just want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton. Thank you everyone.

This led to confusion, both from those physically there, and those watching the show online, myself included. Geoff Keighley, founder of the Game Awards, later mentioned that the kid was arrested. It was revealed later on that he wasn't really arrested but was just taken in to file a police report. The kid, Matan Even, was then dubbed the Bill Clinton Kid.

Funnily enough, this is not what got him banned from attending The Game Awards. What got him banned was, well, attending the show peacefully. During the recently concluded TGA 2023, Matan Even posted a photo from inside the event. We then find out later on that he received a trespassing notice, which prevents him from ever entering Peacock Theater. Peacock Theater, for those who don't know, is the location where TGA always holds its awards show. This effectively bans Even from ever attending a TGA.

That's all for our list of the people banned from attending The Game Awards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.