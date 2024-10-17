ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool will look to stay hot as they face Chelsea this week. Contenders collide at Anfield Stadium as we share our Premier League odds series and make a Liverpool-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into this match with six wins and one loss. Recently, they defeated Crystal Palace to extend their winning streak to three games.

Chelsea enters this match with four wins, one loss, and two draws. They are coming off a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Regardless, they are on a five-game unbeaten streak.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Chelsea Odds

Liverpool: -155

Chelsea: +390

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -271

Under 2.5 goals: +193

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Time: 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Liverpool Will Win

Luis Diaz has two goals in two appearances against Chelsea.

Mohamed Saleh has four goals and three assists over 13 Premier League matches with Chelsea.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes the start this week with Alisson injured.

Teams have combined for over 2.5 goals in four of the last six games played by Liverpool.

Things are going well for the Reds, as they have lost just once this season. Yet, there may be some trouble brewing as injuries pile up. Diaz is the best scorer, with five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Saleh is making moves and doing well, with four goals and five assists. Diogo Jota has leveled the playing field with two goals and two assists. Likewise, Ibrahima Konate has added one goal and one assist.

But the offense struggled in their last match. Unfortunately, they managed just one goal and looked weary. That can change here because they have all their pieces healthy on offense. Moreover, getting Saleh the ball in the pitch can pay dividends. Manager Arne Slot has managed his crew well, leading to four straight wins. Exceptionally, he has built a system that relies on building up the play and generating scoring chances brick-by-brick. The Reds have also outscored their opponents 13-2.

The defense is solid, even with Alisson out. Ultimately, Kelleher may get the chance to step up and lead Liverpool to victory. Chelsea will be dangerous, but this defense can play tight and make good plays, helping the young goalkeeper defend the castle.

Liverpool will win this match if the offense can build some plays slowly and poke into the Chelsea zone to set up some scoring chances. Then, the defense must play well and Kelleher must step up.

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea had a 93 percent pass accuracy rate in their last match.

Chelsea had a 66 percent possession rate in their last match.

Chelsea generated 11 corner-kick opportunities in their last match.

Four of the last five matches involving Chelsea have resulted in 2.5 goals or more.

Palmer made Premier League history recently by scoring four goals in a half. Amazingly, his ability to get near the net makes him incredibly dangerous, especially against a young goalkeeper. Palmer has six goals and five assists. Therefore, expect him to be the most dangerous player on the pitch for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson has had some success. So far, he has four goals and three assists. Noni Madueke has tallied four goals and three assists. Moreover, Christopher Nkunku scored a goal, while Jadon Sancho scored three assists.

The defense will have their hands full against the best offense in the Premier League. Therefore, goalie Robert Sanchez must hone in on any shots Liverpool fires at the net.

Chelsea will cover the spread if Palmer and Jackson continue generating multiple scoring chances. Then, the defense must not leave Sanchez on an island by himself and prevent dangerous shots.

Final Liverpool-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

This is one of the most storied rivalries in Premier League history. Overall, Liverpool won 86 matches, Chelsea won 65, and the teams played 65 draws throughout their head-to-head history. Over the past 10 matches, Liverpool has won four, Chelsea has won once, and the teams have played to five draws. Going back five matches, Liverpool won twice, Chelsea won once, and there were two draws.

The one thing that concerns me about this match is that Liverpool will be using a backup goalkeeper with Alisson out for a few weeks. Regardless, this squad has so much talent on the offensive end that it is difficult to bet against them. I will roll with Liverpool to continue their hot streak in the Premier League and win here against the Blues at Anfield.

Final Liverpool-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Liverpool: -155