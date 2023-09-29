Lizzo and her legal team have responded to the lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers, vehemently denying the allegations made against the singer, including claims of sexual, racial, and religious harassment, as well as weight shaming, AVClub reports.

In a court filing obtained by USA TODAY, Lizzo's lawyers, representing both the singer and her tour company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., refuted the accusations made by plaintiffs Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, as well as dance team captain Shirlene Quigley.

The court document requests the dismissal of the case, stating that they “deny generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint.” Lizzo's legal team further contests that the dancers have suffered any injury or loss due to the actions or omissions of the defendants.

A representative for Lizzo's legal team emphasized that they will stay to demonstrate their adherence to principles such as body positivity, maintaining a safe work environment, and preventing harassment. They dismissed any claims to the contrary as “ridiculous” and expressed their readiness to prove their stance in court.

However, the response from Lizzo's former dancers remains unwavering. Their legal team views Lizzo's statement as “boilerplate objections” unrelated to the case's merits. The dancers have successfully secured a jury trial, allowing a panel of peers to determine the truth behind the allegations.

Throughout this legal ordeal, Lizzo has consistently denied the accusations, asserting that she is not the villain portrayed by the media. In August, she posted a statement on Instagram defending herself.

The legal battle between Lizzo and her former dancers will continue as both parties prepare to present their cases in court, leaving the resolution of these contentious allegations to a jury.