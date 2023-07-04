Logan Paul is celebrating his engagement to Nina Agdal. On their one year anniversary, the WWE star popped the question in Lake Como, Italy. The YouTuber and his model girlfriend were spending some time away, and Paul seized the opportunity to propose. She said yes, according to DailyMail.

While enjoying a romantic getaway at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua, Logan Paul got down on one knee at their hotel's open terrace. Nina Agdal made an emotional yes, and dropped down on her knees to meet him with an embrace. Although, the moment wasn't without issue, because according to a witness, the ring wasn't the right size. When they tried to put it on Agdal's finger, it didn't fit.

The two were overjoyed nonetheless, and Paul immediately called his younger brother Jake Paul on speakerphone and said: “Bro, you have a sister!”

To prepare for the event, Paul had the photographer disguise himself as a waiter for the event. But when the moment came, he brought out his camera to capture the moment. According to the witness, Agdal was blindsided by the proposal and was visibly surprised, but said yes.

The two of them have been together for a year, and just finished celebrating their May 17 anniversary. However, they didn't go public with their relationship until New Year's Eve 2022.

Agdal is a model and actress and has even posed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit six times. Paul has also made a name for himself on YouTube, branding himself as a troublemaker. He's gotten into serious controversy in the past, but has since moved away from that.