New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn’t getting ahead of himself. After leading the Giants to their first playoff win in 11 years and being named the NFL Coach of the Year, Daboll is modest about the team’s expectations for the 2023 season.

“I thought it was a good start,” Brian Daboll told NFL Network’s Judy Battista. “We laid a foundation. Have a long way to go. But just to interact with the people in the building, not just on the football side, but the business side, all the different departments. I thought (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and I tried to establish what we wanted to bring to the table. Certainly got a long way to go because this upcoming year, you’re faced with the task again of building a team again.”

Daboll went 9-7-1 in his first season as the Giants’ head coach. New York upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It marked an incredible turnaround for a team that was tied for the NFL’s worst record over the previous five seasons.

The Giants went 4-13-1 under head coach Joe Judge in the 2021 season. New York declined to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option after a tumultuous first three years in the Big Apple. Under Daboll, Jones had his best season, by far, and was the best player on the field in the Giants’ playoff win.

The Giants inked Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract in the 2023 offseason. New York hopes that Jones can be even better now that he has a year under his belt playing for Daboll.

“It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll said of Jones. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces.”

The Giants traded for tight end Darren Waller. New York also signed wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Parris Campbell in the 2023 offseason.