The Los Angeles Chargers travel cross-country in Week 13 for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. After a tough loss at home to the Ravens last week, the Bolts need the win to regain ground in the AFC Wild Card race. An eighth win would be key in the playoff race but another loss could put them in danger. Before the key Falcons matchup, we'll make our Chargers Week 13 bold predictions.

Week 12 was an opportunity for the Chargers to make their claim in the AFC Wild Card race. The defense could not contain Lamar Jackson and let John win the Harbaugh Bowl once again. Jim and the Bolts now travel across the country to play a 1 p.m. game against the Falcons. Their offense is humming but their defense could use a bounce-back in this matchup.

A win could put the Chargers on the doorstep of clinching a spot in the postseason. A loss would open up the Wild Card race in the AFC. How will the Chargers fare against the Falcons on Sunday? Let's find out in our bold predictions for Week 13.

Justin Herbert will throw for 275 yards, two touchdowns

The success of the Chargers is largely thanks to Justin Herbert's amazing season. After a slow start, while he dealt with multiple injuries, he has turned it on of late. The Falcons do not have a great pass rush and have struggled to contain the great quarterbacks they have faced this year. Herbert has become a great quarterback this season and will dice them up for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

If Herbert has this stat line against the Falcons, it would be the fourth time in six games. Before the Week 7 game against the Saints when he did it for the first time, he had not reached this stat line this season. The Chargers are counting on Herbert to have this type of game this week as JK Dobbins will likely be out for this game.

The MVP race was off and running before Herbert did the same this season. He likely won't catch up to Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Saquon Barkley this season but can start laying the groundwork for next week. Drops from his receivers have been an issue this year but he will work through that to have a great game.

Ladd McConkey and Will Dissly will score touchdowns

Two guys who have not struggled with drops this year are Ladd McConkey and Will Dissly. The Falcons have had some great games from their secondary but none have come recently. With recent poor performances against the Broncos, Buccaneers, and Seahawks for Harbaugh to study, he will get his guys open in the red zone. McConkey and Dissly will score touchdowns for the Chargers on Sunday.

McConkey has been the top receiver for the Chargers this season. He was drafted in the second round out of Georgia and immediately made an impact with Justin Herbert. Everyone from Bolts fans to fantasy football managers has benefitted from his rise this season and he should do it again on Sunday.

Will Dissly was a blocking tight end in Seattle but has emerged as one of the top targets on the Chargers this season. He had a couple of big games earlier in the year and could have another one against a subpar Falcons linebacking group. Expect a touchdown from both of these players on Sunday.

Chargers will win by double digits

With those two touchdowns and a big game from the defense, the Chargers will win by at least ten points on Sunday. The Falcons are taking a downturn at the wrong time and playing a good opponent to boot. Even though West Coast teams usually struggle in 1 p.m. Eastern games, this will not follow that trend.

According to FanDuel, the Chargers are 1.5-point favorites for Sunday's game against the Falcons. They are -120 on the money line and the over/under is 47.5.