With NFL training camps kicking off across the country this, football is officially one step closer to returning! It is time to check out our NFL odds series where our Los Angeles Chargers over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a humiliating playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the Chargers choked away a 27-point lead, Los Angeles will enter the 2o23 campaign eager to eliminate the narrative of being a franchise that can never get the job done. Can the Chargers finally take that next step and prove to the rest of the league that they are true contenders?

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Los Angeles Chargers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: -128

Under 9.5 wins: +104

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Los Angeles Can Win 9.5 Games

It is quite clear this Chargers squad is stacked with talent. However, the question fans have been asking themselves for decades is when will potential finally turn into results? Whether during the Philip Rivers era or beginning of Justin Herbert's career, there is no doubt that LA is champing at the bit to get the monkey off its back.

The biggest why the Chargers can win at least 9.5 games is the fact they happen to possess a generational talent at the quarterback position. Believe it or not, but Herbert is the only field general in NFL history to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons, and is also just the second quarterback ever to account for 94 passing touchdowns through the air over that same span.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The towering 6'6”, 25-year old from Oregon has already proven many of his doubters wrong at the professional level. Herbert is as dynamic as they come both from within the pocket and when he escapes using his legs. Simply put, the Chargers could ride his back entirely and have a tremendous shot of reaching the 9.5 win mark.

Just as importantly, Los Angeles has a frankly stacked roster that is largely unchanged compared to last season's. On paper, the Chargers' defense is as talented as any in football, but will need to stay healthy to realize its biggest goals. Simply put, this is a playoff team given merely average injury luck.

Why Los Angeles Cannot Win 9.5 Games

Last season, head coach Brandon Staley quickly came under fire for his questionable time management and play-calling on offense. Mostly a defensive-minded coach for the majority of his career, Staley decided to dabble with offensive play-calling duties once he took the job in the City of Angels back in 2021. Frankly, Staley is on the hot seat entering the season and anything less than a playoff appearance—especially after last year's epic meltdown versus the Jags—could result in him losing his job.

With Staley's status in question, the Chargers also cannot afford to have a bad showing during Weeks 6-9 of the season. Not only does Los Angeles already play in a difficult AFC West, but the team will square off with the Dallas Cowboys, defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and new-look New York Jets during a crucial stretch midway through the regular season. If the Chargers are able to just split these four games, they should be thrilled.

Last and certainly not least, another major weakness that exists on this roster comes in the form of the linebacker room. The Chargers replaced breakout star linebacker Drew Tranquill—who left in free agency for division-rival Kansas City—with former Minnesota Vikings stalwart Eric Kendricks. Alas, Kendricks is coming off a a down year in Minnesota, one in which he he took a step back at 30 years old. With a lack of depth at the linebacker position, the Chargers could end up being fairly weak on the second level.

Final Los Angeles Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

It is truly playoffs or bust for a Chargers squad that possesses a title-worthy quarterback. Despite concerns revolving around Staley entering 2023, expect Los Angeles to accomplish just enough to reach the 9.5 wins mark and be a sleeper contender in the AFC.

Final Los Angeles Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 wins, -128