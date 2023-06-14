LA FC and Houston Dynamo meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA FC-Houston Dynamo prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles FC (7-5-2) is performing well in USA's Major League Soccer, losing just twice in 14 games. The Falcons are still sore with a five-game winless run, which includes losing the CONCACAF Champions League trophy to Leon and a US Open Cup exit to rivals LA Galaxy.

The Dynamo (6-3-7) is building on its two-game winning streak after huge defeats to Vancouver and Saint Louis City. The Houston-based team is making a deep run in the US Open Cup while also maintaining a top-nine-or-better record in the Western Conference.

Here are the LA FC-Houston Dynamo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA FC-Houston Dynamo Odds

LA FC: -250

Houston Dynamo: +550

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +128

How to Watch LA FC vs. Houston Dynamo

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why LA FC Can Beat Houston Dynamo

LA FC lost their chance in hoisting two trophies this season. They lost 3-1 on aggregate to Mexican team Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League. In the US Open Cup, they had a 5-4 victory on shootouts against Monterey Bay but lost the next round to LA Galaxy.

The Falcons have been doing well in the MLS, securing the ninth-most points in USA's top flight. They are third in the Western Conference, just behind Saint Louis City and Seattle. LA FC has seven wins, five draws, and two losses in the domestic league.

LA FC has been winless in the past five games. After losses to Leon and LA Galaxy, the Falcons had a goalless draw with Atlanta United and a 4-0 defeat against the visitors. Their last matchup with the Dynamo showed that the Black and Gold had 58% possession, 13 total shots, and 12 corner kicks. Along with 88% accurate passing and 10 shots inside the box, LA FC scored blanks in the match.

In 14 games in the MLS, LA FC is averaging 16.6 total shots, 13.1 successful dribbles, 7.0 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals per game. This resulted in 23 goals scored and 11 assists. In the defensive end, the team is averaging 18.6 tackles, 10.1 interceptions, and 15.0 clearances, which resulted in six clean sheets. LA FC has a 5-2-0 record in the Banc of California Stadium, putting in 15 goals and allowing just five in seven games.

The Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has three injury concerns in this game. Maxime Crepeau, Sergi Palencia, and Aaron Long are out with injuries. Crepau will be a huge loss as he has made 10 clean sheets in the 2022 season.

Gabon forward Denis Bouanga leads the team with 10 goals with one assist in the MLS. Carlos Vela has four goals and four assists for the team. Each of Kwadwo Opoku and Stipe Biuk has three goal involvements in this tournament. John McCarthy has five clean sheets in this tourney.

Why Houston Dynamo Can Beat LA FC

The Dynamo currently boasts the 17th-best record in the MLS, garnering a 6-3-7 record across 16 games. Aside from the USA's top flight, the Dynamo remains in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup and is set to take Real Salt Lake in the semifinals.

The Orange Crush is currently on a two-game winning streak. After 6-2 and 3-0 losses to Vancouver Whitecaps and Saint Louis City, respectively, Houston snapped their losing streak with a quarterfinal win against Chicago Fire. Houston only had 34% ball possession, 11 total shots, and two corner kicks, but those were enough to defeat the Men in Red. Amine Bassi, Nelson Quinones, and Ibrahim Aliyu's two goals were too much for Chicago Fire, who only had Arnaud Souquet in the scoreline. Moreover, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Hector Herrera also got assists in the game.

Houston is currently seventh in the Western Conference, good enough for a placement in the playoffs. The Dynamo's away form has been horrendous this season, accounting for the worst record in the MLS. The Dynamo notched two draws and six defeats in the eight games played on the road. To add, they have only scored six goals and surrendered 19 in their travels.

Coach Ben Olsen will be trying to field his best team but he will do so without some key players. Ifunanyachi Achara, Teenage Hadebe, Tate Schmitt, Adalberto Carassquilla, and Xavier Valdez are out in this match. Despite their absences, El Naranja defeated LA FC last timeout in a 4-0 scoreline. Houston had fewer ball possessions (42%), total shots (12), and corner kicks (5), but they were able to put in four goals and a clean sheet.

Amine Bassi is set to lead the offensive line with seven goals, while Hector Herrera looks to add to his tally of three goals and three assists. Daniel Steres has one goal and two assists while Corey Baird has two goals and two dimes. Steve Clark has three clean sheets. The Dynamo remains perfect in the penalty spot (5-5).

Final LA FC-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick

Lots of goals are still expected in this match. However, the Dynamo is expected not to replicate the same result. LA's solid form at home will see them enforce their good performance in front of the Los Angeles fans.

Final LA FC-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick: LA FC (-250), Over 2.5 goals (-156)