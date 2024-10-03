ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Sun Belt West battle as Louisiana visits Southern Miss. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana-Southern Miss prediction and pick.

Louisiana comes into the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They would open with wins over Grambling and Kennesaw State. They would then face Tulane. Louisiana had the lead in the first quarter but would be down 17-13 at the half. Louisiana made it a one-score game three times but would fall 41-33. Last week, Louisiana faced Wake Forest. It was a tight first half, with Wake Forest scoring in the last 15 seconds of the first half to make it a 21-17 lead for Louisiana. Wake Forest would tie the game with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, but Louisiana would drive the field. They hit a field goal with 52 seconds left in the game and would go on to win 41-38.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss is 1-3 on the year. They opened with a 31-0 loss to Kentucky, before beating Southeast Louisiana. Southern Miss would then face USF. It would be another struggle as they fell 49-24 before a loss to Jacksonville State 44-7.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana-Southern Miss Odds

Louisiana: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -630

Southern Miss: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Southern Miss

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Wooldridge has led the way for Louisiana. He has completed 79 of 115 passes, good for a 68.7 percent completion rate. He has 992 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He has three interceptions while being sacked four times. Still, Wooldridge has been solid on the ground. He has run 27 times for 100 yards and three scores.

The top target for Wooldridge this year has been Lance LeGendre. He has 12 receptions on the year for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Terrance Carter, the tight end, has 11 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Bernard has 11 receptions for 140 yards. Rounding out the top receivers is Harvey Broussard, who has nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. In the rushing game, Bill Davis leads the way. He has 39 carries on the year for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Zylan Perry has 31 carries for 258 yards and a score.

Louisiana is 85th in opponent points per game while sitting 46th in opponent yards per game. They are 106th against the rush and ninth against the pass this year. While the pass defense has been solid, Louisana has just one sack on the year. Still, they have forced some turnovers this year. Tyree SKipper has an interception, while Caleb Kibodi has a pass defended, an interception, and a touchdown this year. Crawford and White have both run in a touchdown as well.

Why Southern Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tate Rodemaker has led the way He has completed 44 of 71 passes this year for 440 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and sacked three times though. This has led to Ethan Crawford and John White getting time at quarterback. Crawford has completed seven of 14 passes for 242 times and an interception. John White is 12-23 with 211 yards and two interceptions.

The top target this year has been Tiaquelin Mims. He has 16 receptions for 185 yards on the year. Meanwhile, Larry Simmons has ten receptions for 219 yards. Finally, Kyirin Heath, the tight end, has nine receptions for 142 yards and two scores. Rodrigues Clark has led the way running this year. He has 167 yards on 49 carries on the year, while he has scored once. Meanwhile, Kenyon Clay has 17 carries this year for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Southern Miss is 126th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 113th in opponent yards per game. They are 109th against the rush while sitting 49th against the pass. Safety Dylan Lawrence has led the way. He leads the team with 25 tackles, while also having two interceptions, and one returned for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jameer Lewis has led the pass rush, coming away with two sacks this year.

Final Louisiana-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

Louisana is the heavy favorite in odds in this Louisiana-Southern Miss tilt. Louisiana has been scoring well this year. They are 21st in the nation in points per game, while also sitting 16th in rushing yards per game and third in yards per rush this year. Southern Miss has struggled heavily against the rush. They are allowing 6.4 yards per carry this year while allowing 263.3 yards per game on the ground. Louisiana is going to control the ground game in this one, as Southern Miss continues to struggle to score. Take Louisiana as the pick in this Louisiana-Southern Miss game.

Final Louisiana-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick: Louisana -14.5 (-105)