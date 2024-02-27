The Louisville Cardinals are on the heels of three consecutive losses as they look to finally right the ship as they head out on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils in this Wednesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Louisville-Duke prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Louisville (8-19) faces their toughest test of the season as they trek into Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils. It's a tale of two struggling programs, Duke aiming to bounce back from a recent upset, Louisville desperate to halt a disastrous freefall. The Blue Devils boast elite talent, but can the Cardinals exploit Duke's recent inconsistency? This matchup hinges on whether Louisville can find any offensive spark against Duke's tough defense. Can they pull off a monumental upset, or will Duke's home-court advantage dominate?
Duke (21-6) hosts the Louisville Cardinals in a classic ACC showdown. Duke seeks to rebound after a recent stumble, needing a statement win to maintain their top-tier status. Louisville, hungry for an upset, arrives with nothing to lose. The Cardinals have been playing with newfound energy, and if they can hit their shots, they could make things very interesting. Can Duke's talent overwhelm the upstart Cardinals, or will Louisville pull off a shocker in the heart of Durham?
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Duke Odds
Louisville: +20.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +1600
Duke: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -4500
Over: 152.5 (-114)
Under: 152.5 (-106)
How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke
Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win
Louisville heads into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night as underdogs, but that might be the perfect recipe for an upset against a surging Duke squad. The Cardinals can pull off the cover on the road.
The Cardinals are a scrappy team under Kenny Payne, playing a relentless style of defense that forces turnovers and disrupts opposing offenses. Duke's young guards can be turnover-prone, and Louisville will capitalize on any mistakes. Skyy Clark is one of the ACC's most dynamic point guards. He'll need a stellar performance to keep Louisville in the game, orchestrating the offense, breaking down Duke's defense, and finding shooters on the perimeter.
Louisville needs to hit from beyond the arc to keep up with Duke's firepower. They have multiple shooters capable of getting hot, and if they can stretch the floor, it'll force Duke to respect the perimeter and open up driving lanes. Louisville enters this game free from any major expectations. That can be a dangerous mindset for a team with talent. If the Cardinals play loose and aggressive, without the fear of failure, they have a legitimate chance to stun the Blue Devils on their home floor.
Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Louisville Cardinals face a daunting task Wednesday night, traveling to the hallowed ground of Cameron Indoor Stadium to face a Duke team firing on all cylinders. The Blue Devils are heavily favored to defend their home court and for good reason.
Duke's freshman class is one of the most talented in the nation. Kyle Filipowski is a double-double machine who punishes defenders inside and out. Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain provide backcourt dynamism, while Mark Mitchell adds scoring punch and defensive intensity. This group is fearless and can erupt for big scoring runs. Duke's defense has been steadily improving all season. They force turnovers, protect the rim, and have the ability to lock down opposing scorers. Louisville relies heavily on Skyy Clark, and if Duke can limit his production, the Cardinals' offense could sputter.
The energy inside Cameron Indoor Stadium is unmatched in college basketball. The crowd can become a sixth man for Duke, flustering opponents and inspiring the Blue Devils to raise their game. Louisville will need to maintain their composure in a hostile environment.
Final Louisville-Duke Prediction & Pick
Duke's program is synonymous with winning. This young team has shown flashes of brilliance, and the confidence that comes with playing in a blue Duke jersey on their home floor gives them a psychological edge that Louisville will have to overcome to pull off the upset.
Expect the Blue Devils to play with the confidence and swagger expected of a Duke squad at home where they are 13-2 and 9-6 covering the spread. With the way that Louisville has trouble on the road, especially against the upper echelon, Duke should have them covered getting a much-needed win while covering the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Louisville-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -20.5 (-110), Over 152.5 (-114)