It is a Big Ten/ACC battle as Louisville hosts Indiana. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Louisville-Indiana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Louisville enters the game at 2-0. In the first game, they held on for a five-point victory over Georgia Tech. After being down going into the fourth quarter, Louisville scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech would make it close with a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game, but it was not enough to make the comeback. The next week Louisville handed Murray State with ease. They scored touchdowns in every quarter of the game, including three in the second quarter to take a 56-0 win.

Meanwhile, Indiana comes into the game at 1-1. First, they faced Ohio State and would fall 23-3. While the offense for Indiana struggled, managing just 153 yards, the defense was solid. They held Ohio State to just 2-12 on third down, while also causing an interception. In the first half, they held Ohio State's high-flying offense to just ten points. The Hoosiers could hold Marvin Harrison Jr. to just two receptions and 18 yards, and Emeka Egbuka to three receptions and 16 yards. They came back with a solid week in week two. Indiana put up three touchdowns in the first quarter and the only points of the game for Indiana State would come in the second. It was a 75-yard scoop and score by Indiana State for their only points of the game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisville-Indiana Odds

Louisville: -10.5 (-104)

Indiana: +10.5 (-118)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

Jack Plummer needs to play well for Louisville to cover against a solid defense. In his first game, he went 18-31 for 247 yards and three touchdowns, but he did have one interception. He did throw another pass that could have been picked off but was not, and he did a good job avoiding pressure. He dropped back a total of 35 times to pass and was pressured eight times. Still, he regressed in the game against Murray State. He threw two more interceptions and two more turnover-worthy passes in the game. While he was protected better, with just three pressures in the game, his decision-making was a concern.

Meanwhile, Jamari Thrash comes in off his second solid game in a row. Thrash was targeted nine times and came away with seven receptions in the first game while taking in three of six in his second game. Against Murray State, he had 82 yards and a touchdown in the game and was a big playmaker. Thrash had 70 yards after the catch in the game but did drop one ball. Jimmy Calloway also stepped up in the game against Murray State. He pulled in all four of the targets sent his way going for 37 yards. All 37 yards were after the catch, and his average depth of target in the game was the line of scrimmage. If Louisville can get him a little further downfield, his speed shows he can make things happen.

The defense will also need to be solid in this game. Louisville did a good job creating pressure in the game with Murray State. They had 25 quarterbacks pressured in the game, but they did not manage a sack. They only made contact with the quarterback one time in the game. Stephen Herron was a major part of the pressure. He has five quarterback pressures in the game, but he made just one tackle. Meanwhile, TJ Quinn was solid at linebacker. He made six tackles and had three stops for offensive failure. Also, Louisville did a good job tackling it. They missed just six tackles in the entire game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

For Indiana, the story has been defense. Nicolas Toomer comes in off his second straight solid game. Against Ohio State allowed three receptions but it was just for 19 yards against some of the best receivers in the nation. He forced another incompletion, had two tackles, and a pass breakup. In the game with Indiana State, he was not even a target, but he did manage to slip in and grab an interception. Another bright spot for the defense was the pass rush. They caused 11 quarterback pressures in the game and were able to get home four times. Further, they had 21 stops for offensive failure on just 45 snaps, while also only missing five tackles in the entire game against Indian State.

Tayven Jackson started the second game of the season for Indiana and was solid. With his performance in the game, he was named the starter for this match-up with Louisville. In the game with Indiana State, he went 19-26 for 236 yards. According to PFF, he made three big-time throws and did not throw a turnover-worthy pass. With his over 85 percent completion rate, he was averaging over 11 yards per attempt, while pushing the ball well. He averaged a depth of target of 8.2 yards down the field. He was also protected fairly well. Jackson was pressured just seven times in 28 dropbacks. He had one sack and scrambled for positive yardage on the other one.

Indiana would also like to get another solid game from Jaylin Lucas. In the game with Indiana State, he ran for 86 yards on just ten carries while scoring twice. He was blocked for well, averaging a first contact spot of over four yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He did have a fumble in the game though. Lucas was solid receiving though. He caught all four of his targets for 39 yards. Indiana will be looking for some big plays in the receiving game. Omar Cooper did that last game. He caught seven of ten targets sent his way for 101 yards. Indiana also had 197 yards after the catch in the game, and if they can keep those big plays coming, they can score.

Final Louisville-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana lost to Ohio State, but there is a lot to draw from that game. The offense struggled, but it was against Ohio State, not Louisville. When they had a weaker defense they did well. IT will not be the same as Indiana State, but the defense they are facing will also not be nearly as good as Ohio State. Meanwhile, Indiana did well against Ohio State on defense. Louisville does not have the same weapons that Ohio State has. The defense will be strong again in this one. It will be a close game, and while Louisville will win, Indiana will cover.

