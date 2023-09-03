If you bit and kicked an authority figure, faked a pregnancy and got arrested last weekend you might want to send your resume over to VH1 because Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena did all those things too! Mena apparently captured the reality television drama triple crown during an unruly fracas at an Atlanta hot spot on Friday night, according to TMZ.

It all went down at a popular lounge in the city after four people, including Mena, were asked to leave by security, though it's unclear why they were asked to leave in the first place.

According to the police report that TMZ was able to obtain from the Atlanta Police Department, Mena was right smack in the middle of the melee when an officer tried to break it up. As security guards tried to get Mena out of the club, Mena reportedly bit down on a security guard's forearm and kicked another in the face.

The police officer who noted Mena's involvement in the report said that he too was attacked by Mena, but was ultimately able to get her under control. Somewhere mixed in with all the questionable life choices, Mena also proclaimed that she was pregnant, which apparently is the next level version of the “my dog ate my homework” excuse.

Mena's lawyer, Drew Findling, later told TMZ that this assertion was untrue: “On behalf of Erica Mena (who is not pregnant), we will immediately start investigating the events of August 25, 2023. It is clear that this was an incident between citizens, private security and off-duty police officers that was not properly handled or de-escalated.”

Findling added, “We know this because the officer readily admits in his report that he punched a private citizen in the face 4 or 5 times and used unnecessary force against Erica as well. While Erica regrets some of the circumstances of that night, it is also important to understand the context and details of the incident so we will do our due diligence and review accordingly.”

The others arrested included fellow Love & Hip Hop reality stars Bambi Richardson and Zellswag, as well as a mutual friend of all of theirs. The police report says these three were all trying to prevent officers from restraining Erica Mena the entire time, so they were all booked for misdemeanor obstruction. No word on whether any of this will make its way onto the reality show, but if so, watch out Scandoval!