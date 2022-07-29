Lovie Smith delivers promising Derek Stingley Jr. injury update from Texans camp

There has been uncertainty surrounding the availability of Texans’ first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr. The LSU product was selected with the third overall pick with the expectation that he will be a key part of the defense. Stingley is dealing with a foot injury that limited him to just three games in his final year of college. The Lisfranc injury effectively ended his season and limited what he was able to do in the predraft process. Texans’ head coach provided a positive update for the top draft pick at training camp on Friday.

Lovie Smith said Derek Stingley Jr, on schedule for first game, doing well. They are increasing his workload at practice, according to their plan — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2022

The Texans have been very patient with their recovery plans for their young talent. Expectations are not very high for this season and the focus will be on development. Regardless, it is a great sign that Derek Stingley Jr is close to returning to the field.

There are high expectations for the rookie heading into the season. He is considered one of the favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Stingley is best known for being LSU’s top defensive player on the way to a 15-0 season in 2019. He recorded a team-high six interceptions along with 15 pass deflections and 37 total tackles as a true freshman.

It was somewhat surprising to see him climb all the way to the third pick in the draft but it is clear the talent the corner possesses. If he can remain healthy and stay on the field he is sure to play a key role in Houston’s defense. Veteran corner Steven Nelson mentioned that his potential is “through the roof” and referenced an interception he made at practice that opened eyes. It is great news that he is on track to take the field for the opening week.