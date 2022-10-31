Brian Kelly hilariously butters up Nick Saban before LSU-Alabama clash

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is attempting to get on Nick Saban’s good side ahead of their upcoming matchup. Kelly bestowed high praise upon the famed Alabama head coach after hilariously wishing him a happy birthday, per Brody Miller.

“It’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want to wish him a happy birthday … maybe that’ll soften things up,” Kelly said. Brian Kelly later called Nick Saban the greatest coach in college football history.

LSU football is off to a 6-2 start to their season. They endured some struggles early on, but Brian Kelly has led them to victories in 4 of their past 5 games. This matchup with Alabama will certainly be a challenge. The Crimson Tide have lost 1 game this season, but they still feature one of the best college football programs in the nation.

Brian Kelly also addressed Nick Saban’s Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young.

“I mean, they’ve all (SEC QBs) been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Brian Kelly said. “What’s most difficult with him is improvising, his ability to improvise and when he improvises, he’s making plays. He’s getting the ball out to skill players. An enormous challenge for our defense to contain him in some fashion. Maybe you even have to look at how to slow him down a little bit because he’s that good of a player.”

LSU will do everything in their power to upset Nick Saban and Alabama. Brian Kelly can truly endear himself to Tigers fans with a victory over the mighty Crimson Tide.