Jayden Daniels gets brutally honest on LSU football’s ‘lofty’ expectations

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels recently revealed the Tigers’ expectations this season, per SEC Network on Twitter. And it is safe to say that Daniels is confident in the team’s ability.

“Its lofty expectations here,” Daniels said. “Anything less than 10 wins is a loss here.”

LSU is 6-2 so far this season. They are hosting Alabama on Saturday in their biggest game of the year. It will be an immense challenge for Jayden Daniels and the Tigers, but they clearly believe in their ability.

Daniels has also enjoyed a strong performance from an individual standpoint. The LSU QB has tallied over 1,800 passing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and only 1 interception. He’s emerged as a star and will continue to play a pivotal role in the Tigers’ success.

Jayden Daniels later commented on earning the Tigers’ quarterback job.

“The coaches didn’t guarantee me anything,” Daniels said. “They just said ‘you have a chance to play at the highest level in the best conference in college football.’ So it was all about me going out there and putting in the work, showing the coaches that I was the right guy for the job and that they could trust me on the field.”

Jayden Daniels has previously credited head coach Brian Kelly with helping him overcome adversity in 2022.

“After the Auburn game, me and coach had a talk,” Daniels said, via SEC on CBS. “And he’s like: ‘Just go out there and trust yourself… good things will happen.'”

LSU and Jayden Daniels will look to upset Alabama on Saturday.