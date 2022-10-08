LSU football’s Will Campbell to miss Tennessee game after shockingly being hospitalized

LSU football will be without starting left tackle Will Campbell for their huge AP Top 25 meeting with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Campbell was shockingly hospitalized just hours before kick-off, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

LSU LT Will Campbell won’t play today against Tennessee. He was hospitalized with dehydration last night. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

Per Thamel, LSU Tigers football offensive tackle Will Campbell was hospitalized due to dehydration. Campbell posted a picture to his Instagram story of himself in a hospital bed earlier this morning with the caption, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back” with a heart emoji.

LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette confirmed that Campbell wouldn’t be taking the field for the Tigers in a big football game vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. Here’s hoping that the true freshman is able to make a quick recovery.

The second-highest rated prospect in Tigers’ head coach Brian Kelly’s first recruiting class, Campbell wasted no time in diving right in, as he has started every game thus far for the university.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only injury to the LSU offensive line either. Left guard Garrett Dellinger, who has missed one game, is playing with a cast on his left hand.

Now, LSU will have to find a way to replace Campbell while hoping that Dellinger’s hand holds up. Not an ideal scenario. Brody Miller of The Athletic reports that the Tigers will go with Anthony Bradford, who warmed up in Campbell’s place before the Tennessee game, at left tackle.

Fortunately for the Tigers, the Volunteers’ pass rush hasn’t been an overwhelming strength this year, so there is hope that the offensive line can hold up.