The 23rd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will host the LSU Tigers in an SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. SEC play has just begun, with each program playing just two games, but these teams are on opposite ends of the standings. Ole Miss holds a 2-0 record, tied with four other teams for the top spot. Meanwhile, LSU is tied with four teams for the bottom place with a record of 0-2. LSU has dominated the season series between these two teams, including last year's 89-80 result. The Tigers have won seven of the past ten meetings. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

LSU is on a two-game losing streak after winning seven of eight games before that stretch. SEC play hasn't been kind to the Tigers, who entered their first two games against Vanderbilt and Missouri as underdogs and lost both by considerable margins. LSU's less-challenging schedule did them no favors in the lead-up to conference play, competing in three consecutive games where they were 23+ point favorites.

Ole Miss had a much better conference debut, leading to an 8-2 record over its past ten games. The Rebels were favorites against Georgia and covered the spread in a 63-51 victory. They defeated Arkansas on the road by seven points as 3.5-point underdogs. The Rebels are an early favorite to be the surprising team out of the SEC, but plenty of runway remains left to go.

Here are the LSU-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Ole Miss Odds

LSU: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Ole Miss: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss ranks better than LSU in most categories, but is the margin wide enough to be nearly nine-point favorites? LSU will be desperate not to fall to 0-3 in conference play, and they should put forth their best effort in this matchup. We won't go on a limb and say LSU will win this game outright, but these teams are likely closer than you may think.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss has been winning plenty of games and covering the spread. It is 8-2 over its last ten games and has covered the spread in seven. However, it had a brief hiccup when it failed to cover in three consecutive games, including two as massive underdogs. Before those issues, it was on a five-game covering stretch and has covered both conference games since then.

Ole Miss's defense will have their work cut out for them in this game, as LSU's offense is well above average. LSU averages 82.3 points per game, which is 45th in the nation. Ole Miss shouldn't be too worried about that offense, as they also own one of the best defenses in college basketball. The Rebels rank 31st in the country with 64.5 points allowed per game.

Ole Miss also ranks better than LSU in offense by a slim margin. The Rebels rank 85th with 79.1 points per game, while LSU ranks 118th with 68.9 points allowed per game.

Final LSU-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

LSU shook off the rust in its first two conference games after a poorly thought-out schedule heading into SEC play. The Tigers will show that they aren't as bad as they looked in the first two conference games and keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Final LSU-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: LSU +8.5 (-110)