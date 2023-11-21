Dave Filoni has been named the new chief creative officer of Lucasfilm and will be overseeing Star Wars films and shows.

Writer, producer, and director Dave Filoni has a new role at Lucasfilm as CCO, overseeing the Star Wars universe.

In a recent Vanity Fair article, Filoni opened up about the exciting new opportunity.

Dave Filoni's new role as CCO at Lucasfilm

“Now I'm what's called chief creative officer of Lucasfilm,” he said.

The seasoned director seems like a great fit for the role. After all, he worked on Ahsoka on Disney+, and also alongside George Lucas on Clone Wars almost 20 years ago.

The new CCO said, “In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways.”

Now, he'll work with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy more closely. Plus, he'll be alongside Carrie Beck, who is head of development, leading Star Wars movies and shows forward into the future.

As for how Filoni will handle the new role, it seems he's going to let people do what they do best and be a bit more hands-off.

“I'm not telling people what to do,” he said. “But I do feel I'm trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

Additionally, the CCO will still be involved in the films and Ahsoka. He wants to be a big part of creating them so he knows how to approach projects better.

“To truly help filmmakers, it was really important for me to experience it firsthand,” he said. “I can also lend a perspective on the challenges that telling these stories will present. I feel more capable of actually being helpful outside of just saying, ‘Well, Jedi are like this, and Sith are like this…'”

It sounds like many exciting things are coming for Dave Filoni and the Star Wars universe at Lucasfilm.