Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most popular and prolific characters in the Star Wars universe, growing from Anakin Skywalker's snippy padawan to an strong and experienced Jedi. It does mean, though, she is present across multiple Star Wars era between her first appearance during The Clone Wars all the way up to her activity in a post-Galactic Civil War universe. It is during the latter the Ahsoka series takes place, but the character's history means it has connections all across Star Wars history.

The Mando-verse

As with the other Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau-led Disney+ series, Ahsoka takes place roughly five years after the Emperor's defeat at the battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. This was a period audiences first got to see during season one of The Mandalorian, though the season's focus was primarily on the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin's travels across the galaxy's Mid and Outer Rims. It meant, in the grand scheme of the galaxy, audiences only got a small taste of the New Republic's growing influence and how powerful the Imperial Remnants actually were.

The Mandalorian season two didn't waste time in giving a larger window into this post-Galactic Civil War time period, whether it was the Boba Fett's return or the introduction of the New Republic Rangers. It was in season two where Ahsoka made her first appearance in this era of Star Wars in dramatic fashion with her battle against a former-Imperial magistrate that's effectively holding a town hostage. However, it is here where audiences learn what Ahsoka latest mission is and why she was so intent on capturing the magistrate Morgan Elsbeth – stopping Grand Admiral Thrawn's potential return.

Ahsoka made her next Mando-verse appearance during The Book of Boba Fett on a forested planet where Luke Skywalker has been training Grogu in the ways of the Jedi. Ahsoka second appearance isn't quite as action-packed as her first, saying she was simply visiting since she is “an old friend of the family.” She does, however, still make a meaningful impact by delivering Djarin's gift to Grogu, leading to the former-padawan choosing a life as a Mandalorian foundling instead of a Jedi.

Galaxy of Politics

The various Mando-verse series also provided a glimpse to the state of the New Republic around this time in the galaxy and how bogged down in politics it has already become. Ahsoka gave one of the best examples of this bureaucratic issues already plaguing the reformed government with the contentious relationship between General Hera Syndulla and Senator Xiono.

Given Hera's history fighting Thrawn alongside Ahsoka during the events of Star Wars Rebels, she is quick to believe her old Jedi friend and is intent on stopping the Grand Admiral's return as well. Xiono, however, is shown to be skeptical of this potential threat and instead accuses Hera of trying to waste resources on her search for Ezra Bridger, who disappeared stopping Thrawn near the end of Rebels with the aid of a pod of purrgil. Things only escalate between the two characters as Xiono calls for a court martial against Hera to strip her of her rank, though this is stopped with the timely intervention of Senator Leia Organa via C-3PO.

It is just one example of how much of a bureaucratic nightmare the New Republic has already become in the years following the end of the Galactic Civil War. The new government is shown to be already struggling during this time, opening the door for Imperial Remnant spies to infiltrate the New Republic via its Amnesty Program. The Mandalorian gives a taste of this when it is revealed Moff Gideon has agents on Coruscant to serve as his eyes while he build his forces on Mandalore.

Ahsoka gives the most dramatic of this Imperial infiltration, though, when Ahsoka and Hera visit a shipyard on Corellia previously owned by Morgan Elsbeth's family. Despite claims it was now devoted to solely building ships and parts for the New Republic, it is revealed many in the shipyard are still loyal to the Empire and has been key in building the massive hyperdrive engines used to get the Eye of Sion to Peridea.

A Powder Keg

The state of the New Republic around this time has contributed to a galaxy that is starting to feel more and more like a powder keg waiting to explode.

Remaining Imperial forces of this era have already proven themselves to be much more organized and dangerous than some in the New Republic would like to think. The Shadow Council is proof of this as it has several plans in-play to try and reform the Empire, some of which wouldn't bear fruit until decades after with the formation of The First Order and successfully cloning Emperor Palpatine.

Outside of the Imperial Remnants, the Mid and Outer Rims are shown to be plagued with crime syndicates and gangs consolidating their power while the New Republic struggles to provide aid to these regions. The Pyke Syndicate, for example, has been tightening its grip on the spice trade and been establishing new smuggling routes to move the recreational drug all across the galaxy. Tatooine almost suffered the same fate had it not been for the coalition formed by Mos Espa's new Daiymo, Boba Fett.

All these contribute to a galaxy that, by the time of Ahsoka, is seemingly on the edge of another all-out war. The conclusion of Ahsoka only adds to this with Thrawn's return and his arrival on Dathomir with the Witches of Peridea. The Imperial Remnants now have a unifying figure to rally behind and completely upend the fledgling, but struggling, New Republic.

Star Wars Ahsoka is currently available to stream on Disney+.