If you haven't done a deep dive into Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy, there's a lot in it, including him possibly blowing up Kid Cudi's car.

Cassie, the R&B singer and former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has filed a shocking lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of rape, assault, sex trafficking, abuse, and blowing up Kid Cudi’s car. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, claims that Combs, who was 37 at the time, signed Cassie, who was 19, to his label, Bad Boy Records, in 2005, and then coerced her into a sexual relationship and a life of drugs and alcohol, the NewYorkPost reports.

The lawsuit also alleges that Diddy abused Cassie physically and emotionally, raped her in her home, blew up a car of a man who was interested in her, and forced her to have sex with other men for his benefit. Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement that she decided to speak up after years of silence and darkness, and to help other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

The man whose car was allegedly blown up by Combs was Kid Cudi, the rapper and singer whose real name is Scott Mescudi. According to the lawsuit, Cassie began dating Kid Cudi in 2011, during a “rough patch” in her relationship with Combs. She alleges that Combs discovered their correspondence and attacked her. She also alleges that Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car in 2012, and that the car exploded in his driveway shortly after.

Is It True?

Kid Cudi confirmed Cassie’s account to the New York Times, saying, “This is all true.” He also said that he was not home when the car exploded, and that he was not injured. He declined to comment further on the lawsuit.

Combs, however, has denied the allegations, calling them offensive and outrageous. His lawyer, Ben Brafman, said that Cassie has been blackmailing Combs for the past six months, demanding $30 million in exchange for not writing a damaging book about their relationship. He said that Combs rejected the blackmail, and that Cassie then filed a lawsuit full of baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.