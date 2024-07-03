The Minnesota Lynx fell to the New York Liberty 76-67 on Tuesday in a rematch of this year's Commissioner's Cup, and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve did not hold back in her post-game analysis. Despite a competitive first three quarters, the Lynx struggled in the final period, leading to their defeat.

“We didn't hit as many shots,” Reeve said, per Kent Younglood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Our recognition of seeing the paint and being physically tough waned in the fourth quarter.”

The Liberty's comeback was fueled by stellar performances from Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Stewart, who started the game cold, ended with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Jones notched 21 points and 12 rebounds, including three key three-pointers. Together, they scored 14 points in the crucial fourth quarter, where the Liberty outscored the Lynx 18-8.

Napheesa Collier contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Lynx, but went scoreless in the fourth quarter, missing critical shots and free throws. The Lynx's overall shooting faltered, particularly in the last eight minutes where they went 1-for-11, including 0-for-5 on three-pointers.

“I think our shots weren't falling,” Collier said. “They were playing off our offense … I think that hurt us.”

The Lynx, typically known for their balanced scoring, struggled with contributions from key players. Bridget Carleton, newly named to the Canadian Olympic team, managed just one point, while starting point guard Courtney Williams scored nine points on a 3-for-13 shooting night. Excluding Cecilia Zandalasini, who shot 5-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three, the team’s shooting was 34.4%, or 21-for-61.

Cheryl Reeve concerned with Minnesota Lynx rebounding

A concern for Reeve was the rebounding disparity. The Liberty had a 45-37 edge in rebounds, with a notable 10 offensive rebounds, which translated into a 14-8 advantage in second-chance points. Even more troubling were the team rebounds—loose ball recoveries—which Reeve sees as an effort metric. The Liberty dominated this category 9-3.

“Nine of those,” Reeve said. “Those are the ones that bother me more than size. It's an effort thing.”

The Liberty's win was marked by their increased intensity and physical play in the fourth quarter.

“They stepped up their intensity on the ball,” said Lynx player Kayla McBride. “They were just being more active.”

Sabrina Ionescu highlighted the Liberty's motivation, stating, “This was personal,” referencing their previous losses to the Lynx and their missed opportunity in the Commissioner’s Cup final in June.

“We just locked in on the things that we could control and we understood that whatever was going to happen, whatever decision that the refs made, it was still a game that was winnable,” Jones said, per Russell Steinberg of ClutchPoints. “We still had a personal vendetta in terms of going out there and trying to get a win tonight.”

The Lynx, who have now lost two of their last three games, face a challenging schedule ahead as they return home to host the second-place Connecticut Sun on the Fourth of July.