The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream meet in WNBA action at the Gateway Center Arena. Check out our WNBA odds series with this Minnesota Lynx-Atlanta Dream prediction, odds, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota (9-11) is third in the West with a great record. Taking the first game on the road after four home games, the Lynx hope to get their fourth-straight away win after home defeats to Las Vegas and Dallas.

Atlanta (11-8) is making its way to the playoffs with its current form. The Dream is currently on a six-game winning streak, with the last result recorded as a win against the Seattle Storm.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Dream Odds

Minnesota Lynx: +6.5 (-120)

Atlanta Dream: -6.5 (-106)

Over: 170.5 (-115)

Under: 170.5 (-111)

How to Watch Lynx vs. Dream

TV: Bally Sports North Extra, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV, NBA TV Canada

Stream: WNBA League Pass, WNBA Twitter

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

Currently sitting in seventh place is the squad from Minnesota. Just two wins behind the hosts, Minnesota Lynx's five-game winning streak came to an end recently. They now find themselves on a two-game losing streak and will need to demonstrate their resilience in this upcoming match.

Minnesota took advantage of their relatively easier schedule by securing victories against Seattle, Phoenix, and Indiana. The Lynx avoided losses from these three teams with lower odds of winning the WNBA Championship. However, their momentum was abruptly halted by a devastating 113-89 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces and a 107-67 loss to the Dallas Wings. Those losses marked their third and fourth consecutive losses this season, both by a margin of 20 or more points.

In their game against the Wings, Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 11 points and four rebounds, while Kayla McBride contributed 10 points, one steal, and made three of five free throws. Diamond Miller made a notable contribution with nine points and two assists, and Emily Engstler delivered eight points, five rebounds, and one steal.

Throughout the season, Minnesota has shown inconsistency on the road. They have managed to secure five wins in nine away games, although they had a three-game winning streak prior to their recent loss against the Aces. Defensively, the Lynx have struggled, allowing their opponents to shoot 45.4 percent from the field, including a 36.4 percent clip from three-point territory, through the first 20 games of the season.

Despite their recent loss, the Lynx have proven capable of defeating today's hosts in the past. In their last 20 matchups against the Atlanta Dream, Minnesota has emerged victorious 13 times, including an 81-71 win in August 2022.

Leading the Lynx in scoring is Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Collier also does these numbers while shooting nearly 48 percent from the field as the starting forward. Lindsay Allen orchestrates the offense, contributing 5.6 points and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Lynx will be without the services of Rachel Banham, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard, and Natalie Achonwa, who are all sidelined with injuries for this game. Nikolina Milic's availability is day-to-day as she deals with a left shoulder injury.

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is making significant strides in the Eastern Conference. Currently securing a playoff spot, the Dream would like to retain its position along with the Liberty, Sun, and Mystics. While the Dream experienced two separate three-game losing streaks, they have also responded with impressive winning streaks.

In their most recent game against the Seattle Storm, the Atlanta Dream emerged victorious with a score of 85-75, extending their winning streak to six games. Despite struggling from beyond the arc (4 of 19), they shot 46 percent from the field, converting 32 of 69 attempts. They showcased their efficiency from the free-throw line, making 17 of 21 attempts (81 percent). The Dream also collected 45 rebounds, with nine coming from the offensive end. Allisha Gray led the team with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

The trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Cheyenne Parker continues to be the driving force for the Atlanta Dream. Gray and Howard have been exceptional in scoring, combining for an average of 36.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Parker contributes consistently on both offense and defense, averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. The team shoots 35.7 percent from beyond the arc and 79 percent from the free-throw line. However, they allow opponents to shoot 32.9 percent from deep and surrender an average of 35.8 rebounds per game.

As they prepare to face a stronger opponent than in their previous encounter, the Atlanta Dream will need to address their defensive struggles. Currently, they allow an average of 86.4 points per game, which is the second-worst in the WNBA. Improving on the defensive end will be crucial to their chances of defeating the Sky. Aari McDonald is the only player absent from the team due to a shoulder injury.

Final Lynx-Dream Prediction & Pick

The Lynx will want to get back in the win column in their road game. However, the Dream will still make a fortress in their home ground.

Final Lynx-Dream Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Dream -6.5 (-106), Over 170.5 (-115)