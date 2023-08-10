The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever clash for a WNBA match! Catch the WNBA series with our Lynx-Fever odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Lynx (14-15) is in third place in the Western Conference, sitting in sixth place in the WNBA. The Lynx is back in winning ways after an 88-79 win over Chicago Sky last timeout.

Indiana Fever (7-22) is currently the worst-performing team in women's basketball, occupying the last spot in the East and in the league. They are on a three-game losing streak, with a recent 87-80 loss to LA Sparks.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Dream Odds

Minnesota Lynx: -3.5 (-112)

Indiana Fever: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 163.5 (-115)

Under: 163.5 (-111)

How to Watch Lynx vs. Fever

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Lynx are in need of a win as they have split their last 12 games. Currently, they have dropped to the 6th seed. So far this season, the Lynx have accumulated 13 wins and 15 losses. In matchups against teams from the Eastern Conference, they have secured 5 victories out of 8 games, while against their Western Conference counterparts, they have won 8 out of 15 games.

In their recent game against the Chicago Sky, Napheesa Collier scored 29 points and Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to an 88-79 victory. The Lynx took control in the fourth quarter, scoring the opening seven points and extending their lead to 12 points with key contributions from Kayla McBride and Shepard.

On average, the Minnesota Lynx score 79.9 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting, while allowing 84.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting from their opponents. They shoot 31.4 percent from beyond the arc and 79.3 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow their opponents to shoot 34.9 percent from deep and grab an average of 34.3 rebounds per game.

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring, averaging 21.9 points and 8 rebounds per game. Kayla McBride contributes 13 points and 2 assists per game. Diamond Miller is also a double-digit scorer, and Jessica Shepard is a strong presence on the boards, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game.

When playing on the road, the Lynx have performed even better, with a record of 7 wins and 6 losses. Against Eastern Conference teams on the road, they have achieved 3 wins and 2 losses, while maintaining a balanced 4-4 record against Western Conference teams. Natalie Achonwa remains out on maternity leave while Dorka Juhasz is on a day-to-day status as she nurses a hamstring problem.

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

The Indiana Fever have struggled, losing 16 of their last 19 games and 7 of their last 8 games. Christie Sides‘ team currently hold the worst record in the WNBA with 7 wins and 21 losses. In matchups against teams from the Eastern Conference, they have secured 4 wins out of 11 games, while against Western Conference teams, they have garnered 3 wins out of 10 games.

In their recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Fever lost 87-80 in Indianapolis after a fourth-quarter rally allowed the Sparks to defeat them in the first game of their current four-game homestand. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever's All-Stars, led the way with 21 and 18 points respectively. Rookie guard Grace Berger contributed 14 points in the matchup and ended the night with career-highs in field goals made (6) and 3-point field goals made (2).

The Indiana Fever are averaging 79.8 points on 43.9 percent shooting and allowing 85.1 points on 44.7 percent shooting. They are shooting 31.9 percent from beyond the arc and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line. The Fever are allowing 37.5 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 34.3 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points and 3 assists. She has continued to climb the franchise and WNBA ranks this season, most recently moving into 25th place for most 3-point field goals made in WNBA history on Tuesday with 412 makes for her career. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, while Aliyah Boston is the third double-digit scorer. Erica Wheeler is grabbing 2.9 rebounds, and veteran forward Emma Cannon, who has averaged 9.0 ppg through Indiana's most recent four games, will also compete in the 100th game of her career the next time she takes the floor.

Playing on their home court, Sides and the Fever coaching staff have faced challenges, achieving a 2-9 record. Within the Eastern Conference, they have notched 1 win out of 5 matches at home, and against the Western Conference, they have secured 1 win out of 4 games. There are no injury concerns for Indiana in their home game.

Final Lynx-Fever Prediction & Pick

Given that Indiana struggles for the majority of the season, it will be hard for them to pull the upset win. The Minnesota Lynx are by far a better team and will see them get the win on enemy territory.

Final Lynx-Fever Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Lynx -3.5 (-112), Under 163.5 (-111)