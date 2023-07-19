Madden 24's Rating Reveals are officially underway, with today's announcements centering around RunningBacks. According to Molly Qerim of First Take, we now know the top 2 RBs heading into Madden 24.

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb is the game's highest rated running back at launch, with a 97 overall. Right behind him is San Francisco 49ers' HB Christian McCaffrey with a 96 overall.

Chubb enjoyed a tremendous 2022 season, rushing for 1,525 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns. He also added 239 receiving yards with another touchdown to boot. Despite splitting some of the backfield time with RB Kareem Hunt, Chubb stands as Cleveland's premiere 3-down back who's a force to be reckoned with. He may be the best halfback the franchise has seen since Jim Brown.

Chubb averaged 5 yards per carry in 2022 and hopes to do more in 2023. With new QB Deshaun Watson getting more comfortable with the system, it'll be interesting to see if Cleveland sticks with the ground attack or converts to a more pass-heavy offense. Chubb's performances slowed down when Watson returned, but it wasn't the former's fault. The Browns offense needed to adjust with a new QB who hadn't played the sport since 2020.

McCaffrey is becoming a 49ers' fan favorite player. San Francisco clearly won the trade that saw the former Panthers' RB join their roster and bolster the offense. Despite losing both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injury, the 49ers offense played well with 7th-round QB Brock Purdy. Purdy couldn't have done it without playmakers like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and of course, CMC. He scored the team's only touchdown in the 31-7 loss against the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

The 49ers look to move past the Conference title match and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020.With McCaffrey healthy and on the roster, their chances improve. All that matters at this point is keeping their signal-callers healthy.

We should get more news later on for the top 10 RBs in the game soon.

Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where to Watch

Below is the reveal schedule for Madden 24's Rating Reveals

Monday – 07/17/23 – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers Tuesday – 07/18/23 – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers Wednesday – 07/19/23 – Running Backs

Running Backs Thursday – 07/20/23 – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday – 07/21/23 – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday 1:00 PM ET 07/23/23– Full Madden 24 Ratings Breakdown

Get Up (8 – 10am ET) 99 Club Reveals

SportsCenter (12 – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players Per Position

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Analysis



Earlier today it was revealed that Zack Martin officially joined the 99 club. It's the first time a guard had a 99 overall rating in Madden since 2003. The last guard to receive such a rating was another Cowboys Guard, Larry Allen.

Madden 24 releases on August 18th, 2023. Pre-orders for the game are available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Players can receive three days of early access by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition.

