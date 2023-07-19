Madden 24 Rating Reveal Week is underway, and we know the third member joining the prestigious 99 club.

Zack Martin becomes the first guard to join the Madden 99 Club since Larry Allen in 2003 (Also a Cowboys guard). Martin joins the 99 Club alongside Rams' legend Aaron Donald and Vikings' rising star Justin Jefferson.

Drafted 16th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, Martin's consistently been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He's earned 8 pro bowl nods, 6 First Team All-Pro awards, and a two-time Second Team All-Pro. He's also played 7 full seasons out of his nine year career so far, a testament to his strength and durability.

With Zack Martin, the Cowboys' record is 82-55. Without him, America's Team is 4-5. Not only does that display his durability, but it shows the impact he has for the team as a whole.

Martin turns 33 this season, but shows no signs of slowing down yet. If he remains healthy, he gives ‘Dem Boys a good shot of making a playoff run. The Cowboys had the 8th best rushing attack in 2022 thanks to their offensive line.

The big IF for the Cowboys' offense this season is the health of other offensive pieces. Can Dak Prescott remain healthy? And with the absence of Ezekiel Elliott, should the run game improve or falter? We know one thing for sure, Dallas fans are sure glad to have a player like Zack Martin protecting them in the trenches.

Madden 24 Rating Reveal Schedule

If you'd like to keep up to date with the Madden 24 Rating Reveals, here is the schedule for the reveals and what's coming each day:

07/17/23 – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers 07/18/23 – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers 07/19/23 – Running Backs

Running Backs 07/20/23 – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks 07/21/23 – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks 1:00 PM ET 07/23/23– Full Madden 24 Ratings Breakdown

Where to watch the Madden Rating Reveals & Analysis:

Get Up (8 – 10am ET) 99 Club Players

SportsCenter (12 – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players For Each Position

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Discussion and Analysis.



Madden 24 launches August 18th, 2023. It'll be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition Owners get three days of early access

