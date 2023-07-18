Madden 24 – Bosa Brothers Dominate Top 10 Edge Rushers List

There's an edge to them 😈
Top 10 Edge Rushers in #Madden24 https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/t2ctolLNgg
— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2023
- Nick Bosa (98)
- Myles Garett (98)
- Micah Parsons (97)
- T.J. Watt (94)
- Von Miller (94)
- Maxx Crosby (94)
- Joey Bosa (91)
- Haason Reddick (90)
- DeMarcus Lawrence (90)
- Matthew Judon (89)
- Rashan Gary (88)
- Brian Burns (87)
- Trey Hendrickson (87)
- Cameron Jordan (87)
- Danielle Hunter (87)
- Josh Allen (85)
- Chase Young (85)
- Khalil Mack (85)
- Josh Sweat (84)
- Greg Rousseau (84)
Primed to jump into that Top 10
More #Madden24 ratings 📈 https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/QsRyzbp4jI
— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2023
Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where To Watch
If you're interested in keeping up with the Rating Reveal, here's the daily schedule throughout the week.
- July 17th (Monday) – Wide Receivers
- July 18th (Tuesday) – Edge Rushers
- July 19th (Wednesday) – Running Backs
- July 20th (Thursday) – Cornerbacks
- July 21st (Friday) – Quarterbacks
- July 23rd (Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET) – Madden 24 Full Ratings Breakdown & Reveal
The ratings will be shared to Madden NFL's official twitter, but you can find the information first on:
- Get Up (8am – 10am ET)
- 99 Club Reveals
- SportsCenter (12pm – 2pm ET)
- Top 10 Players of Each Position
- First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET)
- Analysis, Discussion, Conversation About Rating Reveals
Madden 24 comes out August 18th, 2023. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners get to play the game with three days early access.
