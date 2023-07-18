Quantcast

Madden 24 – Bosa Brothers Dominate Top 10 Edge Rushers List

Madden 24 Rating Reveal week is underway. Yesterday we found out who were among the best wideouts and safeties...

Massimo Marchiano

Joining him in the 99 Club is L.A. Rams DT Aaron Donald, who broke the record for most appearances in a Madden NFL game with a 99 overall (7). Later today we got word of the best rated Edge Rushers in Madden 24:
  1. Nick Bosa (98)
  2. Myles Garett (98)
  3. Micah Parsons (97)
  4. T.J. Watt (94)
  5. Von Miller (94)
  6. Maxx Crosby (94)
  7. Joey Bosa (91)
  8. Haason Reddick (90)
  9. DeMarcus Lawrence (90)
  10. Matthew Judon (89)
  11. Rashan Gary (88)
  12. Brian Burns (87)
  13. Trey Hendrickson (87)
  14. Cameron Jordan (87)
  15. Danielle Hunter (87)
  16. Josh Allen (85)
  17. Chase Young (85)
  18. Khalil Mack (85)
  19. Josh Sweat (84)
  20. Greg Rousseau (84)
Despite missing much of the 2022 season due to injury, Joey Bosa remains with his brother as one the top rated Edge Rushing options in Madden 24. His brother Nick was 1 point away from a 99 overall, despite an 18.5 sack season that saw him winning the NFL defensive player of the year award.Simlarly, Steelers Edge Rusher T.J. Watt also remains a highly rated player despite missing time to injury as well. Browns' DE Myles Garrett is shaping up to be an amazing first round pick, securing the second highest spot on the Edge Rushers ratings. He finished the 2022 season with 16 sacks for the second year in a row. All four of these players hope to bring their team more than just video game accolades, and aim to bring their team a Lombardi trophy.

Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where To Watch

If you're interested in keeping up with the Rating Reveal, here's the daily schedule throughout the week.

  • July 17th (Monday) – Wide Receivers
  • July 18th (Tuesday) – Edge Rushers
  • July 19th (Wednesday) – Running Backs
  • July 20th (Thursday) – Cornerbacks
  •  July 21st (Friday) – Quarterbacks
  • July 23rd (Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET) – Madden 24 Full Ratings Breakdown & Reveal

The ratings will be shared to Madden NFL's official twitter, but you can find the information first on:

  • Get Up (8am –  10am ET)
    • 99 Club Reveals
  • SportsCenter (12pm – 2pm ET)
    • Top 10 Players of Each Position
  • First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET)
    • Analysis, Discussion, Conversation About Rating Reveals

Madden 24 comes out August 18th, 2023. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners get to play the game with three days early access.

For more information on the upcoming Madden NFL title, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.

