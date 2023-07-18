Madden 24 – Bosa Brothers Dominate Top 10 Edge Rushers List

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

There's an edge to them 😈

Primed to jump into that Top 10

Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where To Watch

If you're interested in keeping up with the Rating Reveal, here's the daily schedule throughout the week.

July 17th (Monday) – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers July 18th (Tuesday) – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers July 19th (Wednesday) – Running Backs

Running Backs July 20th (Thursday) – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks July 21st (Friday) – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks July 23rd (Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET) – Madden 24 Full Ratings Breakdown & Reveal

The ratings will be shared to Madden NFL's official twitter, but you can find the information first on:

Get Up (8am – 10am ET) 99 Club Reveals

SportsCenter (12pm – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players of Each Position

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Analysis, Discussion, Conversation About Rating Reveals



Madden 24 comes out August 18th, 2023. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners get to play the game with three days early access.

For more information on the upcoming Madden NFL title, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.