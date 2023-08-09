The Madden 24 player ratings were unveiled back in June, but it seems some Seattle Seahawks players don't quite yet know their overalls. For the ones that do, they certainly have their own opinions on no players receiving a 90+ rating. In fact, the highest rated player on the Seahawks is a tie between MLB Bobby Wagner and WR Tyler Lockett.

For reference, the Seahawks went into the 2022 season looking like a team in a rebuilding phase. However they proved haters wrong last season, mounting up a 9-8 record and making it to the playoffs. While they lost the 49ers in the Wild Card Round, the season was considered a success. With the resurgence of veteran QB Geno Smith, coupled with the young talent they have in Tariq Woolen and DK Metcalf, people are excited to see how high the Hawks can soar in 2023.

The Seahawks posted a video on their twitter account asking players on the team who got a 90 overall rating. This lead to multiple hilarious reactions, as well as who they believed deserve a 90+ overall.

You can check out the video below:

Seahawks Players React To Madden 24 Ratings

The 60-second video is available on the Seattle Seahawks Twitter page.

The video starts with DT Myles Adams right off the bat saying “D Lock (Drew Lock), Bobby (Wagner), Diggs (Quandre Diggs)”. He was told right away that none of those three made the cut. Quandre Diggs has been a pro bowler 3 years in a row but remains an 87 overall, interestingly.

First round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn't help but wonder if the question was even real. He starts his Madden career with a 78 OVR.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drew Lock hilariously walks past the camera, only saying “It better be Geno Smith.” Geno Smith enters Madden 24 with an 81 overall, putting him in the top 20 QBs list. Strong Safety Julian love didn't waste any time, shouting “Not a damn soul, and that's a travesty.” Love is an 80 overall.

fifth-round rookie Mike Morris was about to guess before his teammate shouted his name. He couldn't help but smile, though he still has work to do to prove he's a 90 overall, much less a starting NFL player.

UDFA Joey Blount noted that the team had a couple of 87s and 89s, but still noted how the developers did them dirty. WR John Hall adamantly supported Smith, saying he “Needs to be about a 97.”

Rising Star Tariq (now, Riq) Woolen, had no choice but to make his case for a high overall: “Madden, if you're looking at this, Imma a vouch for me right now because I can only talk about myself. I feel like I should be a 93 on the game. Woolen holds an 83 overall, currently.

There are plenty of more great reactions in the video, but we'll let you check it out for yourself. We'll see if the Seahawks use this as motivation to prove even more haters wrong in 2023.

Madden 24 Release Date

Madden 24 launches on August 18th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. You can play the game on August 15th if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition.

The developers plan to release a Superstar Deep Dive tomorrow, focusing on the return of the mode, and everything new. In the meanwhile, you can check out their recent deep dive on Ultimate Team.

For more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.