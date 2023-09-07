To celebrate the NFL season kicking off tonight, we ran a Madden 24 Simulation to predict each game this year. The rules are simple, we just set it to 15:00 quarters with updated rosters. The only things we don't take into account is injuries, considering that some injury reports don't get revealed until hours before the game. At the end of the day, we just want to have fun and see how accurate Madden 24 will be by the season's end.

Madden 24 Simulation Predicts NFL Week 1 Games

Below are the Madden 24 Simulation Predictions for Week 1 Games. We'll start with the Madden 24 Simulation Kick-Off Game.

Lions 31 – Chiefs 28

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Lions 0 14 10 7 31 Chiefs 7 14 0 7 28

The Chiefs started off strong in the first half, but the Lions' defense buckled down as their offense found their footing later in the game. Jarred Goff outplayed Patrick Mahomes, completing 22 of 29 passes, 311 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. Additionally, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught five balls for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals 20 – Browns 14

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Bengals 7 0 10 3 20 Browns 7 0 0 7 14

Both teams struggled offensively as no QB threw for more than 200 yards. Additionally, no halfback surpassed 65 yards, with both Mixon and Chubb fumbling the ball late in the 4th quarter. Tyler Boyd led the Bengals receivers in receptions and yards (6-77 and one touchdown).

Buccaneers 20 – Vikings 17

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Buccaneers 0 10 3 7 20 Vikings 0 7 0 10 17

Though rookie Jordan Addison had a great debut, the Vikings offense crumbled early with the lack of a run game. Alexander Mattison averaged 2.7 yards on 12 carries as Justin Jefferson was held to pedestrian numbers (5 catches, 52 yards). Baker Mayfield dink-and-dunked his way to victory, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt on 30 throws.

Panthers 10 – Falcons 14

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Panthers 0 3 0 7 10 Falcons 0 7 0 7 14

Defense continues to be a main factor as both Desmond Ridder and Bryce Young deliver uninspiring performances. Additionally, Ridder threw an ugly pick-six to Jaycee Horn that led the Panthers to a 10-7 lead with 3:56 remaining in the 4th. Fortunately, Ridder fixed his mistakes with a long drive and scored the game winning touchdown with 28 seconds left. Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for 76 yards, including 2 catches for 23 yards.

Cardinals 31 – Commanders 34

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT Final Cardinals 7 0 0 17 0 31 Commanders 0 10 14 0 3 34

After Sam Howell threw a pick six in the first quarter, he and the Commanders dialed in. Washington scored 24 unanswered points to make the score 24-7, including touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., and Antonio Gibson. However, then the Cardinals woke up. Scoring 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter. Furthermore, the game went to overtime.

With the new OT rules in place, both teams scored touchdowns on their first possessions. However, Murray threw an interception on his second drive, leading Washington to score the game winning field goal with 7 seconds remaining.

Jaguars 35 – Colts 14

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Jaguars 7 17 0 11 35 Colts 7 7 0 0 14

The Jags took a 24-7 lead early in the first half and never looked back. Colts' rookie QB Anthony Richardson had an okay debut, scoring two touchdowns (one running, one passing), but throwing two interceptions. The Jaguars offense scored on four out of five offensive drives in the first half.

49ers 17 – Steelers 38

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final 49ers 0 10 7 0 17 Steelers 3 14 0 21 38

What seemed like a close game at first lost itself in the 4th quarter. The game was tied 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter. All of a sudden, Pittsburgh just kept scoring and getting the ball back (via turnovers and 3 & outs). Jaylen Warren and Diontae Johnson both scored two touchdowns apiece, while Kenny Pickett enjoyed a fantastic day with 4 passing TDs.

Overall, Johnson caught 6 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he caught his pair of touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Titans 14 – Saints 17

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Titans 7 7 0 0 14 Saints 0 3 6 8 17

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For some reason, Derek Carr decided to run the ball 13 times for 34 yards. Ryan Tannehill tried to keep up, with eight carries for 48 yards. Now get this, Derrick Henry ran the ball eight times (he did not get injured). Overall, the matchup was fairly uneventful, with the only highlight coming from a one-handed Treylon Burks catch for a 37-yard touchdown. However, DeAndre Hopkins caught zero passes in his debut.

Raiders 38 – Broncos 24

The Broncos' offensive woes continue, scoring two touchdowns in garbage time after the Raiders took a 38-10 lead. Jimmy Garoppolo balled out, throwing 3 touchdowns and earning a 154.6 QBR for his performance. Additionally, Josh Jacobs ran for 92 yards, picking up a touchdown too. However, Davante Adams only caught three passes for 19-yards, but did get a touchdown.

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Raiders 3 21 7 7 38 Broncos 7 3 0 14 24

Eagles 17 – Patriots 20

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Eagles 0 10 0 7 17 Patriots 0 10 10 0 20

The Eagles enter as favorite and head home the losers. Jalen Hurts struggles as he throws two interceptions, while scoring no touchdowns. A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are held to a receiving stat line of 10-84-0. Mac Jones dinks-and-dunks his way, with the Patriots dominating time of possession (39:22).

Rams 3 – Seahawks 24

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Rams 0 3 0 0 3 Seahawks 7 3 7 7 24

Matt Stafford's return to the field is marred by an awful performance. Overall, he threw 33 passes, completing 19 of them, for only 149 yards. Cam Akers averaged 2 yards per carry as the Rams offense was shut down completely.

However, the Seahawks played very well. While Geno Smith only threw for 156 yards, second-year RB Kenneth Walker took over with 117 yards and 2 TDs on just 12 carries. Additionally, Walker also caught four balls for 21 yards.

Dolphins 38 – Chargers 14

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Dolphins 7 17 7 7 38 Chargers 7 0 0 7 14

Though Tyreek Hill atops the WR depth-chart, it's Jaylen Waddle who dominates this game. With 6 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns, the Dolphins kept extending their lead. However, Justin Herbert played horribly. Despite a new contract extension, he completed 7 of 17 passes for 89 yards and one interception. Lastly, Austin Ekeler scored two touchdowns, running for over 130 yards.

Packers 35 – Bears 18

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Packers 0 14 7 14 38 Bears 0 7 3 8 18

Jordan Love proved doubters wrong, throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 32 attempts. Additionally, rookie WR Jaylen Reed was the best receiver of the day, with 6 catches for 71 yards.

However, Justin Fields has explaining to do, throwing an interception and fumbling the ball early in the game. He did score the Bears only touchdowns of the games, but one of them coming from garbage time.

Cowboys 10 – Giants 7

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Cowboys 0 7 0 3 10 Giants 0 0 7 0 7

Overall, the Giants lost this game when Daniel Jones suffered an injury early in the first quarter. In his place, Tyrod Taylor threw 2 picks and finished with a 48.8 QBR. However, Saquon Barkley did well, running 19 times for 94 yards and scoring the team's only touchdown.

The Cowboys played okay, though Tony Pollard's two fumbles raised some eyebrows. Dak Prescott finished the game without throwing a pick, playing a very conservative game.

Madden 24 Simulation Primetime Matchup

Bills 27 – Jets 17

TEAMS Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Bills 3 21 3 0 27 Jets 0 10 0 7 17

The new Madden cover athlete did well in the first half, throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers. Aaron Rodgers' debut as a Jet couldn't have gone worse after throwing two interceptions. However, Allen Lazard played well with 102 yards on nine catches.

Overall. The Bills took an early 24-7 lead and never looked back as they asserted dominance in week 1.

And that concludes The Madden 24 Simulation Predictions for week 1. Overall, it was a pretty fun experience to see how each team ended up performing. There seemed to be a weird trend of QBs throwing two picks per game, with others running 10+ times. Additionally, Anthony Richardson ran two times while Derek Carr ran thirteen times. Hopefully EA Sports has a plan in place to adjust which QBs do what plays.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.