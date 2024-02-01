Christian McCaffrey earned the honor after a season that saw him earn over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

The penultimate Madden 24 player ratings released ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, and we have a new member of the 99 Club. Christian McCaffrey earned the honor after a season that saw him earn over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Furthermore, he continues to play well in the playoffs, with four touchdowns and 260 total yards in two games. Of course, several other players received notable increases too.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For Super Bowl LVIII – Super Bowl LVIII Roster Update

Overall, the following players received notable OVR increases:

Christian McCaffrey – 99 OVR (+1) As mentioned earlier, Christian McCaffrey joins the 99 club alongside five other players. Overall, McCaffrey carried a 49ers offense, with 339 total touches in sixteen games. Despite an extensive history of injuries, CMC found a way to remain healthy throughout the entire season. As the heart of the 49ers' offense, Brock Purdy and co. need Christiam McCaffrey make magic happen for just one more game. Against the Lions, he earned 132 total yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 comeback.

L'Jarius Sneed – 90 OVR (+2) Sneed's forced fumble against Zay Flowers helped Kansas City's defense secure a victory over Baltimore. Despite a good offensive showing on their first two drives, the Chiefs' offense fell apart afterwards. However, Sneed and the defense buckled down, holding Baltimore to just three points after their first touchdown. He faces a tough challenge next week against a WR corp made up of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. However, Sneed and the defense figured out a way to shut down the MVP candidate, Lamar Jackson.



Additionally, the following players also received OVR increases:

Charvarius Ward – 91 OVR (+1)

Justin Madubuike – 88 OVR (+1)

Trent McDuffie – 88 OVR (+1)

Kyle Hamilton – 88 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 84 OVR (+1)

Patrick Queen – 84 OVR (+1)

Jameson Williams – 79 OVR (+1)

However, the following players received decreases to their OVR:

Von Miller – 87 OVR (-1)

Nick Bolton – 84 OVR (-1)

C.J. Gardner Johnson – 84 OVR (-2)

Overall, that wraps up the penultimate Madden 24 Player Ratings as the final two teams prepare for Super Bowl LVIII. Feel free to check out the ratings for your favorite teams on the player ratings page. However, at this point only the remaining teams and those just eliminated might be the only ones receiving adjustments.

Super Bowl LVIII features a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Overall, both teams still retain many similarities they did years ago. The Chiefs' find themselves enjoying a dynasty that features Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, San Francisco is still rocking with Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel.

Of course, this rematch still holds many key differences. This year, it seems Kansas City's defense is carrying the team instead of their high powered offense. Meanwhile, the 49ers bulked up with Christian McCaffrey (a definite upgrade over Super Bowl LIV RB Raheem Mostert). Furthermore, we can't forget their new man under center, Brock Purdy, who caught the league by storm these last two years.

However, don't sleep on a Chiefs team who's making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in just six years. Mahomes, Kelce, and Isaiah Pacheco make a great trio of offensive playmakers with toughness and experience in the Big Game. It won't be easy shutting them down in the game that matters most.

Overall, we look forward to an exciting Super Bowl LVIII matchup, which takes place on February 11th.

