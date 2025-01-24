The latest Madden 25 Roster Update has arrived ahead of the NFL Conference Championships this weekend, adjusting several player ratings. This week, the ratings mostly focus on teams that played in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Typically, these updates don't actually make any gameplay changes. Instead, they account for injuries, player ratings, FA signings, roster cuts, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For NFL Conference Championship Round

Overall, the most notable player ratings in this new Madden 25 Roster Update include:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – 93 OVR (+1)

The Lions' season may be over, but what a season it's been for Gibbs. Despite splitting touches between David Montgomery for most of the season, Gibbs ended the year with over 1,900 yards from scrimmage along with 20 total touchdowns. In the team's divisional loss to the Commanders, the sophomore HB earned 175 yards and two touchdowns in 20 touches. We look forward to seeing what he can do in Year 3.

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles – 87 OVR (+1)

Carter helped the Eagles survive a scary comeback attempt from L.A. last week. He sacked QB Matthew Stafford on a critical 3rd &2 to make it 4th & 12. Overall, Carter earned two sacks on the day, despite getting double-teamed almost every snap. However, he has yet to lift Jayden Daniels with one arm again in epic fashion. Fortunately for him, the Eagles host the Commanders this weekend.

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams – 86 OVR (+2)

Jared Verse's DROY-quality campaign didn't end with a Super Bowl Ring, but he did pick up two sacks against the Eagles in his final game of the year. The Rams' defensive line was an absolute unit, especially in the postseason. As a team, they earned 16 sacks in two games (nine against MIN, seven against PHI). We think Verse will produce even greater numbers in 2025.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – 85 OVR (+1)

Lastly, Jayden Daniels receives a boost, increasing his OVR to 85. The thing that sets Daniels apart from other rookie QBs is how comfortable he looks. He plays with the kind of poise and confidence you see from someone who's been in the league for some time. Furthermore, Washington has a great roster and coaching staff too, all of which has been detrimental to his development. Can Daniels take this rookie season one step farther with a trip to the Super Bowl?

Furthermore, several other players received a nice OVR boost this week:

Brian Branch – 89 OVR (+1)

Dion Dawkins – 88 OVR (+2)

Will Anderson Jr. – 88 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 88 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 87 OVR (+1)

Drue Tranquill – 84 OVR (+3)

Jeremy Chinn – 83 OVR (+1)

However, other players saw a decrease to their OVR following the latest update

Josh Jacobs – 92 OVR (-1)

DeVonta Smith – 87 OVR (-1)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 87 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Pacheco – 86 OVR (-1)

Tyron Smith – 86 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the new Madden 25 Ratings for the Conference Championship Round. At this point, we're curious as to why Eagles' HB Saquon Barkley isn't a 99 OVR yet. Our logic is, if Derrick Henry is in the club, then so should Barkley. That said, we're sure Henry would trade that spot for a chance to play in the AFC Championship game.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next Madden 25 player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more.

