The Madden 25 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Wild Card Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 9th. However, since there are no Thursday Night Football games in the playoffs, it's possible this update could arrive later down the week. Rest assured, you'll have updated rosters before the games begin this weekend.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

The 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season has officially ended. The final 14 teams will duke it out over the next few weeks as only won can hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Both Kansas City and Detroit earned a bye week, but there'll be plenty of other exciting matchups to look at this weekend.

It all starts when the Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The Texans started the year 5-1, but went 5-6 during their last 11 games. L.A., meanwhile, started the year 3-3 before going 8-3 to finish the season.

Later on in the day, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The latter won the AFC North for the second consecutive season, and looks to reach the Championship game again. The Steelers suffered a late-season collapse, but in the playoffs, everyone is 0-0 again. All that matters now is winning the game ahead of you.

Lastly, the Wild Card Round comes to an end on Monday Night, when the Minnesota Vikings travel to L.A. to take on the Rams. The Vikings weren't able to win the NFC North, so they must now play on the road en route to a SB appearance.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

