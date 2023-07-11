The Orlando Magic have been relatively quiet in 2023 NBA free agency. The Magic's biggest free agency addition came in the form of a two-year, $22 million contract to Joe Ingles. Orlando resisted the temptation to offer a max contract or something close to one of the best veterans available—namely Fred VanVleet. It was the right move, given the current landscape of the league and where the Magic's best players are in their development.

Fred VanVleet was the veteran most linked to Orlando ahead of 2023 NBA free agency. There were rumors that the Magic might make VanVleet a big offer, hoping to speed up their timeline and make a playoff push in the 2023-2024 season. VanVleet inked a three-year,$128.5 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Once free agency officially started, the Magic never appeared to be a threat to land the point guard.

The Magic's best move in 2023 free agency was not giving VanVleet a max contract.

Orlando might have to overpay when it finally adds a significant free agent to its young core. VanVleet is not the kind of player the Magic should be overpaying when he comes with a price tag north of $40 million per year.

VanVleet is a good, winning player. He's simply not a max player. The new Rockets' point guard is a career 40% shooter who just had his worst shooting season as an NBA starter.

The Magic should use next season to determine if Markelle Fultz can be their point guard of the future. The former No. 1 overall pick was finally healthy after missing the first quarter of last year with a toe injury. In 60 games, Fultz averaged career-highs of 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals. The 25-year-old (four years younger than VanVleet) shot 51.4% from the field.

If Orlando is going to take the ball out of Fultz's hands, it would have to be for an All-NBA-caliber player. VanVleet doesn't fit the bill.

Adding a veteran presence who is signed to a short-term contract would've made sense for Orlando. Bringing someone like Chris Paul off the bench to show Fultz and the rest of the Magic's core the ropes would be invaluable. VanVleet would've been Orlando's point guard for around three quarters of each game.

Signing VanVleet wouldn't have made the Magic a contender. It would've increased their chances of making the 2024 playoffs. Orlando can still make a playoff push while keeping its cap space for 2024 free agency.

With Fultz in the starting lineup last season, the Magic were a playoff-caliber team. Orlando went 29-28 over the final 57 games. Maintaining that pace for a full season would've put the Magic comfortably in the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament.

Paolo Banchero and Mo Wagner should be even better next season. If Fultz stays healthy, he can take a step forward. The same goes for Jalen Suggs. All of that should add up to a team that competes for a Play-in Tournament spot, at minimum.

The Magic are on track to have a max salary slot and then some available under the cap next season. Orlando can use that space to either sign a marquee free agent or potentially trade for a star. The Magic will have plenty of cap room even if they give Fultz a big contract.

Orlando is on the right trajectory. The Magic can become the Eastern Conference's version of the Oklahoma City Thunder if they play their cards right. Giving VanVleet or another 2023 free agent a gigantic contract could've put that in jeopardy.