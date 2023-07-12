The Orlando Magic are a very young team. The Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs-led squad all had an average age of 23.6 years old. Youth runs throughout the veins and system of the team. A huge target in NBA Free Agency should have been to increase veteran leadership within the roster. Often, it would come through getting a star like Chris Paul who has been known to lead young cores like the Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, they got Joe Ingles.

Nonetheless, general manager Anthony Parker tried his best during NBA Free Agency. The Magic acquired Joe Ingles for two years and a maximum value of $22 million. He was the Utah Jazz's all-time three-pointers made leader. Although, his previous teammates like Dante Exum and Rodney Hood posited that he had much value in the leadership aspect of basketball as well, via Ryan McDonald of Deseret News.

“Joe was basically like a coach on the floor. He was always directing us. Anything he saw, whether he was in the game or not, he was always telling us. He was always that voice in the huddle,” Rodney Hood declared.

The new Magic player also knows how to draw out shy players such that they become more communicative within the team.

“Joe came in as a rookie with me, but he definitely was someone that helped me, and then kind of turned into that voice on the court. Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors are a bit quiet, but he was kind of that guy that wasn’t afraid to say something and kind of took on that role,” Dante Exum added.

The Magic and their Joe Ingles problem

All of these may be nice for a team that is in need of a veteran leader that draws out the young guns' confidence. However, the Magic does not necessarily fit the bill when it comes to Joe Ingles' leadership capabilities. Most of their up-and-coming stars are already communicative and, oftentimes, loud as well. Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs are known to be very vocal about their stances on team chemistry and schematics.

Moreover, Coach Jamahl Mosley will have to juggle a lot of guards along with Joe Ingles entering the 2022-23 season. He needs to give opportunities and playing time to develop Markelle Fultz and Suggs. The team should also trust their NBA Draft lottery picks by letting them play. Jett Howard and Anthony Black are full of untapped potential that can only be uncovered with a constant role in the rotation.

Joe Ingles might take that development away from these rising stars. Orlando is way too early to be competing for a Larry O'Brien trophy. Acquiring the shooter from the Milwaukee Bucks for two years surely is not of much help.

The timeline between the 35-year-old and the young squad also does not match. It is in these latter playing years that old players want to be put in a competitive situation. Often, they want to play for teams who are in a win-now situation. An example would be Ray Allen when he left for the Miami Heat or JJ Redick when he became a journeyman spot-up shooter.

A young core needs to develop. Although, it might just be two years of having Ingles around. He might not be able to offer the same veteran leadership and shooting that is worth $22 million.

Will the Orlando Magic prove that this signing was worth it come next season?