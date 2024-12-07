The Orlando Magic concluded their road trip with a 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, finishing the stretch with a 3-2 record. Despite the loss, forward Franz Wagner continues to shine with a historic scoring stretch, solidifying his place among Magic legends.

Wagner led all scorers with 30 points, adding five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block against the 76ers. According to Orlando Magic PR, Wagner became just the third player in franchise history to record 30 or more points in three consecutive games multiple times in his career. The feat places him alongside Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who accomplished it 14 times, and Tracy McGrady, who achieved it 13 times.

Following the game, Wagner spoke to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, reflecting on his performance.

“I felt like I got into a rhythm early today. Other than that I didn’t really think I played that well,” Wagner said. “So, I’ve got to look at the film and see, even if I’m scoring early, how can I help the team after that? Their switching took us a little bit out of our stuff today and probably the next couple of teams are going to do the same, so we’ve got to find ways against that.”

Franz Wagner's scoring surge fuels Magic ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinals vs. Bucks

Wagner’s scoring streak has been a major highlight for the Magic during their road trip. Over the five games, he has averaged 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and one block per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. On the season, Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game with a 46.5% shooting percentage.

With Paolo Banchero sidelined due to a torn right oblique, Wagner has embraced the role of the team’s primary scoring option. His consistent performances have propelled him into the conversation for the NBA Cup MVP, with averages of 30.7 points, nine rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game during tournament play.

The Magic will return to the KIA Center on Sunday to face the Phoenix Suns (12-9) before turning their focus to the NBA Cup quarterfinals against the Milwaukee Bucks (11-11) on Tuesday night. Wagner’s blistering scoring stretch will undoubtedly be a focal point as the Magic aim to build momentum for the next phase of the season.