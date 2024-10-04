Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is heading into the 2024-25 season with renewed focus and determination after a challenging shooting slump last year. Despite averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game, Wagner’s three-point percentage took a significant hit, dropping from 36.1% in his second season to just 28.1%.

His struggles continued during the Magic's first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he shot 26.5% from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, Wagner still averaged 18.9 points during the series, demonstrating his ability to contribute even when his shot wasn’t falling.

This offseason, Wagner made it a priority to address those shooting struggles and improve his overall game as he prepares to take the next step in his career.

Franz Wagner's offseason emphasis on mechanics and mentality

Wagner focused heavily on refining both the physical and mental aspects of his game, particularly when it comes to shooting. The 6-foot-9 forward understands that consistent shooting begins with the right mindset, alongside mechanical improvements.

“Obviously a lot on my shot, get the mechanics right and my mindset too. That’s where it starts coming in with the right mentality and just having a clear mind knowing what I want to accomplish and what the team’s intentions are. I think that’s when I’ll be at my best,” Wagner said during training camp.

Recognizing the importance of mental preparation, Wagner noted that shooting struggles can often lead to overthinking, something he aimed to address this offseason.

“I think it’s a little bit of both. Once you miss a couple, you start overthinking stuff and that doesn’t help, obviously, working on a shot is as much mental as it is physical and I tried to work on both this offseason,” he added.

Wagner's focus on Magic's 2024-25 season success

Despite his three-point shooting slump last season, Wagner's ability to score in a variety of ways remains a defining feature of his game. His craftiness in avoiding defenders in the paint makes him a difficult player to stop when driving to the rim. His skill set allows him to contribute across the board, and last season, Wagner recorded career-highs in rebounding (5.3), assists (3.7), and steals (1.1) while playing just 72 regular-season games, the fewest in his career due to injury.

This well-rounded game is part of the reason the Orlando Magic rewarded Franz Wagner with a maximum rookie contract extension worth $224 million over five years during the summer. At just 23 years old, Wagner’s future potential makes him one of the cornerstones of Orlando’s plans to build a contender in the Eastern Conference.

While personal development is clearly important to Wagner, he emphasized his desire to integrate these improvements into the team’s broader goals rather than showcasing individual skills. His team-first mentality has been a hallmark of his time with the Magic.

“I’m not out here trying to show everybody what I worked on. I want to be a productive participant in practice and make sure we as a team, first and foremost, get the stuff done that we set out to do before the practice. Once the game starts, it’s basketball. Obviously, this is practice for me too. I want to work on the stuff that I’ve been working on and get better at those and kind of prepare for the season,” Wagner said.

Training camp insights

Now a seasoned player on the Magic roster, Franz Wagner reflected on this year’s training camp and the team’s preparation for the upcoming season. The focus has been on fundamental elements of the game as the team seeks to build a solid foundation for success.

“We worked on more of the basic stuff, kind of how we want to be spaced offensively and the fun defense drills just to get the basics in. Make sure everybody knows the terminology that we’re using for the year and that sets up the rest of the year,” Wagner noted.

Having been with the team for three seasons, Wagner is also embracing a leadership role, helping younger players adapt to the Magic’s system and expectations.

“Obviously I know a little bit more of what to expect and know what the coaches want as well and see me in the responsibility to help some of the other guys out as well,” he said, acknowledging his growing role as a mentor.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Wagner’s development

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley expressed confidence in Wagner’s growth, praising the forward’s competitive nature and basketball IQ. Mosley highlighted Wagner’s ability to reflect on past performances — both positive and negative — as a key factor in his development.

“Franz being one of the most competitive people I’ve been around with one of the highest IQs of basketball I’ve been around, he’s able to grasp moments and reflect on whatever it was — good or bad — and grow from them,” Mosley said.

“He put the body of work in this summer to continue to grow, to continue to get better, to continue to push our guys as well as himself to get better. It’s just constant encouragement of who he is and what he means to this team,” Mosley added.

Outlook for the season

Franz Wagner combines versatility, skill, and work ethic, positioning himself as a crucial piece for the Orlando Magic as they push to return to playoff contention. He has sharpened his shooting mechanics, refined his mental approach, and remains focused on team success, determined to reach his peak performance as the Magic aim to take the next step in their development. As a cornerstone player, Wagner's ongoing growth drives the Magic’s future success.