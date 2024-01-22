The Magic are getting healthy and looking good.

The Orlando Magic bounced back with a dominant 105-87 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday, erasing the sting of last Friday's lopsided loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. This win marked a significant turnaround for the Magic, who had lost the previous two meetings against their Florida rival, including a close 99-96 defeat in Miami just two weeks prior.

Franz Wagner returns after 8-game injury hiatus

The game heralded the return of Franz Wagner to the starting lineup after an eight-game absence due to an ankle injury. Wagner, who has been a pivotal player for the Magic this season averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46.7% shooting, made a notable impact in the game. He scored 19 points, with 5 assists and 2 rebounds, contributing significantly to the team's dominant performance. On his return, Wagner said, “Good. It feels good to be back. It’s never easy to find rhythm again after being out. I think it was a good game to just kind of find my way back into the rotation and I [could] help the team win.”

Franz Wagner with a beautiful lob pass to Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/GIRcdv4sLp — Magic Film & Stuff (@otown__) January 22, 2024

Magic's starting lineup hold Heat to season-low 87 points

The Magic's starting lineup, featuring Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr., showcased their potential in only their fourth game together this season. Fultz, reflecting on the team's defense, stated, “Super locked [in]. You know, that’s what we pride ourselves on every night. We think that we can come in and do a hell of a job defending and making it tough on the opposing team. I think we showed an example of that tonight.”

The Magic have held opponents under 100 points 11 times this season. They did it just 8 times last season. pic.twitter.com/5JF3Nst63a — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 22, 2024

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley praised the team’s chemistry and Wagner’s performance: “It was great to have them out there… The chemistry which these guys have, their communication is fantastic and on a high level from the beginning of the game to the end… We were looking at [Wagner's minutes] a little bit, but that’s why you see the early hits, the early subs, communicating with him how he felt.”

Orlando's defense, one of their strongest suits this season, was on full display as they held the Heat to a season-low 87 points. The Heat, already struggling with an offense in their last five contests, averaging a league-low 98.4 points per game on 43.3% shooting, were further stifled by the Magic’s robust defense, limited to just 37.5% shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr. continues to shine since return to the lineup

Wendell Carter Jr., who has battled with injuries this season, has shown remarkable improvement since his return. Despite averaging career lows of 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds on 51.2% shooting earlier in the season, Carter Jr. has bounced back, averaging 19.3 points and 7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 69% from the field and 50% from three. In Sunday's win over the Heat, Carter Jr. further showcased his resurgence, contributing significantly with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 steal, demonstrating his crucial role in the Magic's recent success.

The Magic look forward to their next challenge against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a back-to-back home game on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET. They then travel to Memphis on Thursday. In their previous encounter with the Cavaliers on December 11, the Magic emerged victorious with a 104-94 win.