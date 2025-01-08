The Orlando Magic received encouraging news about their All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. After missing 33 games due to a torn right oblique, Banchero participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, and ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he is expected to return during the team’s upcoming back-to-back games against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17) on Thursday or the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) on Friday.

Banchero’s return could not come at a better time for the Magic. Despite the prolonged absence of their star player, Orlando has managed a 22-16 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, the team remains shorthanded, with Franz Wagner sidelined since late November with the same injury as Banchero, Jalen Suggs missing the last two games due to a low back strain, and Moritz Wagner out for the season with a torn ACL.

Paolo Banchero's return could shape up Magic's trade deadline approach

The Magic’s ability to remain competitive highlights their depth and resilience under head coach Jamahl Mosley, but Banchero’s return raises questions about the team’s approach to the upcoming February 6 trade deadline. Orlando’s offense has struggled without its key scorers, ranking last in three-point shooting percentage (31.1%) and scoring just 105.2 points per game. While Banchero’s return will undoubtedly bolster the offense, the Magic may use the remaining games before the deadline to assess whether significant roster changes are necessary.

One area of intrigue centers on guard Cole Anthony, who appeared to be the odd man out of the rotation earlier in the season. Before injuries plagued the roster, Anthony was averaging a career-low 13.7 minutes per game. However, recent absences have led to an uptick in his playing time, with his minutes increasing to 20.5 per game over the last 10 contests. Despite this, Anthony’s season averages of 7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 38.7% shooting from the field and 31.1% from three remain career lows.

A potential trade involving Anthony has gained traction. ESPN proposed sending him and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for guard Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson, averaging 16 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game on 41.5% shooting, would address the Magic’s offensive struggles while fitting their identity with his 6-foot-5 frame.

Cameron Johnson emerges as ideal trade target to complement Orlando's core

Another compelling target is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. Johnson, enjoying a career year, is averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field and an impressive 43.6% from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor and contribute offensively would make him a seamless fit alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs when all are healthy. Johnson’s versatility as a two-way player and his size at 6-foot-8 align perfectly with the Magic’s emphasis on length and defensive capability.

Acquiring Johnson, however, would require a significant package. To match his $22.5 million salary, the Magic could offer a combination of Cole Anthony, Gary Harris — who is earning $7.5 million this season—and Jett Howard, who remains on his rookie scale contract. Draft capital, such as first-round picks in 2026 and 2028, could further entice Brooklyn to part ways with Johnson.

Adding center Day’Ron Sharpe in the deal would also address the Magic’s frontcourt needs, particularly with Moritz Wagner out for the season. Sharpe is averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and would provide Orlando with much-needed rebounding as they currently rank 26th in the league, averaging 41.5 rebounds per game.

As Banchero returns, the Magic face a critical decision: maintain their current roster to assess its full potential or make bold moves to solidify their standings in the Eastern Conference. Banchero’s reintegration into the lineup could shape Orlando’s strategy leading up to the trade deadline.