The Orlando Magic have received a much-needed boost to their frontcourt as they prepare to face the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic have listed starting center Wendell Carter Jr. as out for the game due to a left foot plantar fascia strain. In a positive turn, backup center Goga Bitadze is set to return to the lineup after missing four consecutive games with a left foot tendon strain.

Bitadze’s availability comes at a critical time for the Magic, who are grappling with the absence of key players. Wendell Carter Jr. sustained his injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. His absence leaves a significant gap in the frontcourt, especially with forward Paolo Banchero already sidelined for several weeks due to a torn right oblique reported last Friday.

Bitadze’s return is expected to provide stability and depth to the Magic’s rotation. Although his minutes have been limited this season — averaging just 5.7 minutes per game compared to 15.4 minutes across 62 games last year — Bitadze has proven his value in the past. Last season, he was instrumental as the starting center during a pivotal stretch when the Magic tied a franchise record winning nine consecutive games. During that period, Paolo Banchero was active, but with his current absence, the team will rely more heavily on players like Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs to shoulder the offensive load.

Goga Bitadze's return for Thunder matchup brings stability as Magic face crucial road challenges

The 25-year-old Georgian center concluded last season with averages of five points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 60.3% from the field. His solid performance earned him a three-year, $25 million contract with the Magic during the offseason.

The Magic, now holding a 3-4 record, are eager to secure a win on Monday to avoid a third consecutive loss. The matchup against the 6-0 Thunder marks a challenging test as Orlando nears the end of a grueling five-game road trip. Following the game in Oklahoma City, the Magic will head to Indiana for a rematch against the Pacers on Wednesday night, aiming to cap off the road stretch on a positive note.

With the frontcourt reshuffled due to injuries, Bitadze’s integration back into the lineup will be closely watched. His ability to contribute immediately could play a significant role in the Magic’s efforts to stay competitive in the absence of key starters. The team is hopeful that Bitadze can replicate the impact he had last season, providing a defensive anchor and efficient scoring around the rim.

As the Magic adjust to these roster changes, the focus remains on maintaining cohesion and resilience. Players like Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are expected to take on increased responsibilities, both offensively and defensively. The upcoming games present an opportunity for the Magic to demonstrate their depth and determination. Bitadze’s return offers a timely reinforcement, and his performance could be a deciding factor in the team’s ability to overcome the current injury setbacks.