Jalen Suggs is officially back. The Orlando Magic made up for lost time on Thursday after a five-game spell on the sidelines due to injury. The 21-year-old had easily the best game of the season as he led the Magic to a 130-129 upset win over the defending champs.

Suggs came up big in this one, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, one rebound, nine assists, and four steals in 36 minutes of play. The second-year point guard also knocked down two triples in what turned out to be an amazing display against no less than Stephen Curry himself.

During his post-game interview, Sugss’ Magic teammates made sure to show him some love for his outstanding effort (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jalen Suggs’ teammates showing him love postgame 🤝💦pic.twitter.com/TO7xCBOy2u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

Curry was his usually dominant self in this one, dropping a game-high 37 points with eight 3-pointers and nine assists. However, Suggs turned up his defense a notch in crunch time, and he came up with two clutch steals against Steph down the stretch.

This was just the second win of the season for Orlando, but there’s no denying that they now have momentum on their side. Beating the defending champs can do that, especially in what turned out to be a nail-biter. It’s the Sacramento Kings up next for Suggs and Co. on Saturday as the Magic look to log back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are in the midst of a real slump right now. The champs have now lost four straight and are 3-7 on the season.