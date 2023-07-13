The Orlando Magic took on the New York Knicks in Summer League action on Wednesday with the hope of showcasing the team's young talent. Jett Howard, the team's first rounder out of Michigan, showed up in a big way.

The Magic have been busy revamping the team this offseason and a trade for Pascal Siakam may be in the works. Howard is a big part of the team's 2023 plans along with Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

Howard, the son of Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard, had 19 points including 3-of-7 three pointers made as the Magic finished regulation play tied with the Knicks. The Magic ultimately fell 82-80 as Jett Howard added three more points to his total in the overtime stanza.

The game was played in Las Vegas. With so many stars in one place, many were surprised to see Juwan Howard take center stage, as he shared a heartfelt memory of watching his son play basketball as a youngster.

According to the current Wolverines head coach, he always envisioned Jett making it to the big time, and perhaps even becoming a superstar on par with some of the biggest names in NBA league history.

"I just remember those days when he'll be banging the ball against the wall… Imagining that he'll someday be like a Kobe Bryant or a LeBron James… It's a beautiful moment, it's a blessing." Juwan Howard on watching Jett play in the NBA ❤ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/3ucw9lIAC5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Jett Howard has drawn strong reactions for his Summer League play along with fellow rookie Anthony Black. Howard has a smooth game predicated on knocking down outside shots. When his shot is on, he looks like an effortless, future star at the shooting guard position with the size to swing over to the small forward spot.

When his shot is not falling, he has the potential to shoot a team out of a game, as evidenced by a -15 +/- statistic he recorded on the court recently for the Magic.

Howard also has made some excellent passes that have led to easy baskets for his teammates. If the younger Howard can continue to refine his game and stay healthy, the latter of which he could not do for his father's team last season, the sky is the limit.

In the meantime, NBA fans are left to wonder just how correct his father's predictions in his early days might end up being.