The Orlando Magic are not pulling a Houdini act on the NBA this season. It would be hard for any upstart franchise to go overlooked or unnoticed with Paolo Banchero on board after all. Still, the Magic are making the most of a hot start from their All-Star, who had a bold claim about the best basketball city in North America. Of course, it was his home Seattle, which is at the top of the list for NBA expansion locations.

“Seattle,” Banchero insisted. “I think Seattle is pound-for-pound the best basketball factory in the country.”

As for how Banchero came to that conclusion, well, it is all about connecting with Seattle's NBA history.

“When you look at just the depth we have in the history, we got years on years,” Banchero boasted. “Whether it’s Doug Christie, one of the first OGs. Then you got Jason Terry, Isaiah Thomas, and Jamal Crawford. You know, the list goes on and on and on from generation to generation, year by year. I feel like I’m kind of the new generation. Both my mom and dad are from Seattle. It’s in my blood and I just take it with me wherever I go.”

Magic's Paolo Banchero banging All-NBA door

Banchero is finding it easy to relate to his new hometown since being drafted first overall. The growing pains are over for this squad as far as the Magic are concerned. The third-year big man from Seattle is out to send a message this season, as told to Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

“Definitely similar to Seattle in that way where guys playing here don’t feel like they are maybe as respected as they would like to be on a national scale,” Banchero said. “You got to earn that. That was something that me, the rest of the guys, set out a goal to earn the respect of our peers. And we’ve done that. Now it’s time to etch our name as a top contender.”

The Magic are getting All-NBA-level production from Banchero to begin the 82-game slate. Dropping 33 points and snagging 11 rebounds went a long way in grabbing both Banchero and the Magic some early attention.