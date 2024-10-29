The Orlando Magic are amid an intense battle with the Indiana Pacers in their fourth matchup of the 2024-25 season. The Pacers led the Magic as the third quarter came to a close. However, before the second half started, third-year star Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieved a rare Tracy McGrady-like feat.

Banchero scored an incredible 37 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. His 37-point mark tied Tracy McGrady for the most points scored in a first half, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. McGrady scored 37 points on March 9, 2003 against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of his impressive scoring night.

Banchero amassed 41 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists by the end of the third quarter, but the Magic were down 98-93. Banchero has stout help in his teammates though, most notably in Jalen Suggs. Suggs scored 21 points by the end of the third.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton flirted with a triple-double for the Pacers. He totaled 16 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Many NBA fans have been caught off guard by Paolo Banchero's breakout performance. But Magic head coach Jamhal Mosley is not surprised, given Banchero's mindset.

“(Banchero) has set a different standard,” Mosley said, per ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson. “He has talked about the things that he wants to accomplish and great players make those around them better, including coaches. What he has done is, he has put out the challenge to everyone to change the level from what we experienced last year.”

Furthermore, Banchero is not the only one who has entered the 2024-25 season with a hunger. The whole Magic team has.

“We're not hanging our hats on (last season's fifth seed),” Mosley added. “It's understanding that it was an experience we feel like we learned from and we'll continue to grow. It's a mindset shift. You have to understand the important parts and details and what you need to do to accomplish those things again.”

Orlando can keep the momentum going in the right way if they can pull out a win over the Pacers on Monday night.