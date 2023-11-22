Paolo Banchero had a big day for the Magic on Tuesday in a win vs. the Raptors, and the court might've played a big role.

The Orlando Magic had their third NBA In-Season tournament game of the season on Tuesday as they took on the Toronto Raptors at home. The Magic came into this game with a 1-1 record in group play, so if they wanted to keep their hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive, they needed a win. The Magic came out of the gates hot, and they never looked back as they cruised to a 126-107 victory.

There are a lot of unique aspects to the NBA In-Season Tournament as this is the first year that it has taken place. One aspect of it that has gotten a lot of attention is the courts. Each team has its own unique court design, and on Tuesday, Magic star Paolo Banchero was thankful that the court felt as normal as possible.

“This was the best one, hands down, shout out to the maintenance and the people who put the floor together,” Banchero said in regards to the court in a video posted to Twitter by Jason Beede. “You can't tell the difference and I can't say that about the other courts we played on. Shoutout to the people in Orlando, they did a great job with the court.”

The court is a big part of an NBA game. We have seen a lot of players inspecting the court before games to make sure it was good, and it sounds like the Magic had the best one.

Perhaps the court condition was the reason that Banchero led all scorers on not just the Magic, but both teams in this one. He finished the day with a game-high 25 points.