A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It now feels like a lifetime away since Paolo Banchero was selected by the Orlando Magic as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. So much has happened since that faithful night, which also includes the former Duke standout bagging the coveted Rookie of the Year award. At this point, it is clear that the Magic made the right decision in scooping Banchero up as the first overall pick.

The fact of the matter, however, is that Banchero wasn’t even supposed to go No. 1. It wasn’t until moments before the draft that he jumped up on the list, overtaking the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith. It was a totally crazy experience for Paolo and his family as he went through a full rollercoaster of emotions throughout that unforgettable evening:

“They had you on [the TV] talking,” Banchero told Woj in a recent episode of The Woj Pod. “… [You said,] ‘Paolo Banchero now in the running to be the No. 1 Pick.’ … My whole mood just did a whole 360. I went from being calm and happy — I was still happy, I was just freaking out.

“Going No. 1 is like a whole different thing, especially when you’re not really expecting it. It hadn’t been on my mind really much going No. 1. I kinda got past the whole, like, “Alright, I’m not going No. 1.’ … I didn’t think I was going No. 1. … When I see that, I’m legit kinda having a breakdown. I can’t stop moving. I don’t even wanna look at my phone because I don’t know who is saying what. That next 20 minutes sitting at that table was pretty intense.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After winning Rookie of the Year in a landslide, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero remembers a wild draft night in June. Full audio on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/A2QG9KzGnO pic.twitter.com/JvjnjiA1CY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023

Nerve-wracking is the word that comes to mind. You have to give Banchero credit for keeping himself calm and collected at that moment in time — or at least that’s how it looked on TV.

Year 1 is done for Paolo Banchero and he has been able to live up to all the hype, thereby proving the Magic right in their bold decision to take him at No. 1. The next challenge for Orlando’s young star is overcoming the sophomore slump, as he looks to lead the Magic to a more promising 2023-24 campaign.